LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ATM--Payment Alliance International (PAI), a leader in ATM portfolio management tools and services, announced today that it has acquired Arizona-based ATM operator Eclipse Cash Systems. The acquisition adds more than 15,000 ATM terminals and brings an additional four financial institution partnerships to PAI’s existing nationwide network of over 75,000 ATMs. Eclipse’s strong mobile events portfolio and direct ATM placement business nicely augment PAI’s business lines.
“Eclipse brings an important set of business expansion opportunities to PAI,” said David Dove, PAI CEO. “We are very pleased to have Eclipse CEO Chris Biedrzycki and his team join us.”
“The opportunity to join PAI is important to all of us at Eclipse,” stated Biedrzycki. “PAI provides scale, as well as industry-leading portfolio management tools for our market partners,” added Biedrzycki. “Leveraging PAI’s infrastructure and ATM expertise will benefit both our customers and staff through continued growth.”
The entire Eclipse team will join PAI and continue to work out of the Chandler, Ariz. office. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
About Payment Alliance International
Payment Alliance International (PAI) is the nation’s largest, privately held provider of ATMs, offering ATM portfolio management tools and services, including transaction processing, bank sponsorship, maintenance, cash in transit (CIT) servicing and the company’s market leading PAI Reports portfolio management toolset for more than 75,000 ATMs. PAI’s portfolio management tools offer customers the most visibility and control to maximize ATM portfolio effectiveness and profitability.
About Eclipse
Eclipse Cash Systems is a nationally recognized independent sales organization (ISO) that has been providing full-service ATM solutions since 2003. The company offers transaction processing services, permanent placements, mobile ATM deployments for large-scale events, comprehensive ATM parts and repair services, and a wireless communication platform unique to the ATM industry.
