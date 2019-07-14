TUCSON
Pima SBDC finds itself a new home
Pima Community College’s Small Business Development Center is moving this week to a new location at the college’s district office, 4905 E. Broadway, on the first floor of Building C.
The center will be closed Tuesday, July 16, and will reopen at the new location on Monday, July 22.
New phone numbers for SBDC staff are available through the center’s main phone line, 206-6355.
ARIZONA
WageWorks plans move, expansion
MESA — WageWorks, a San Mateo, California-based company, plans to relocate about 500 employees and create roughly 500 new jobs in Mesa.
The company will be the first tenant of Union at Riverview, a massive office development planned in Mesa.
WageWorks specializes in administering consumer-directed health benefits accounts. It currently has an office in Tempe. The company’s Tempe office will close and those employees will move to Mesa, said Jayshri Patel, a spokeswoman for WageWorks.