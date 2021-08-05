PCT International Awarded Advanced Shielding Patent

PCT’s continued commitment to innovation via PCT Labs development and certification processes offers its customers a strategic advantage in the marketplace. The average 2,500 sq. ft. home has a combination of over 400 ft. of broadband coaxial, security, Ethernet, and HDMI cables in it. PCT’s enhanced shielding can safeguard the Last Mile from the signal tap to within the home or business.

A total of 170 broadband patents have been granted or registered to PCT since its founding. Today, 160 of these innovative technology patents are still in force with 61 pending approval, all serving the broadband cable industry. “Our latest patented cable technologies continue PCT’s cutting edge leadership in serving the Last Mile in broadband markets,” said Steve Youtsey, PCT’s CEO.

PCT’s Vice President of Global Technology, Leonard Visser, elaborated on this, “Continuity and shielding have always been important and are even more so now. We recognized this years ago when we developed the first true continuity connector that locks components together, metal to metal, for superior connector signal shielding. We then developed our original Triton Coaxial Cable with improved laminates for the best shielding available. And we’re still leading the industry with enhanced foils today to prevent and mitigate micro-fractures that spell trouble with higher bandwidths. PCT has even pioneered the use of quantum tunneling composites to bring shielding to unheard-of levels.”