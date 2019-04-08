Files Action for Cancellation of EZconn Taiwan Patent

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Asia?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Asialt;/agt;--PCT International, Inc. has filed an action for the cancellation of a

Taiwan patent owned by EZconn Corporation, PCT’s former vendor and

strategic partner.

Douglas Drury, PCT’s General Counsel, says, “This is yet another example

of the difficulty American companies face in protecting their

intellectual property rights in Asia.” Drury continued, “It seems this

EZconn patent, together with others that we believe rely on our

intellectual property, was filed for the purpose of increasing EZconn

stock prices in contemplation of an initial public offering in Taiwan.”

Drury noted that the EZconn’s Taiwan Utility Model Patent No. M416249

copied the significant features and claims of a prior PCT patent and

should not have been granted. PCT further notes that EZconn’s Taiwan

patent application was based on the misuse of PCT’s trade secrets for

PCT’s own advanced locking connector for coaxial cable. EZconn had

access to PCT’s trade secrets because of its status as a trusted vendor.

PCT is committed to aggressively defend its hard earned portfolio of

more than 200 patents and pending patent applications worldwide. PCT

CEO, Steve Youtsey, says, “You try to do the right thing, play by the

rules, believe you have a trusted global partner, just to have this

happen. It’s just tragic!”

Spanning 20 years, PCT International, Inc. is a leading worldwide

developer and manufacturer of last mile access network solutions for

broadband communication networks. PCT focuses on quality, innovation and

cost-effective solutions for service providers. PCT products are found

in more than 60 countries.

About PCT International

Founded in 1997 by Steve Youtsey, PCT International, Inc. is a leading

worldwide developer and manufacturer of last mile access network

solutions for broadband communication networks. PCT focuses on

innovative and cost-effective solutions that allow service providers to

improve system integrity and expand service offerings. PCT's portfolio

includes transmission, connectivity, metro Ethernet and Fiber to the

Home products for cable, telco and satellite service providers.

PCT’s collaborative approach to product development results in advances

that simplify installation and maintenance; improve the integrity of HFC

and fiber infrastructures; reduce operational costs; and most

importantly increase the customer experience for the growing services

offered. “Deliver Through Something Better” with PCT’s coaxial and fiber

connectivity solutions. To learn more, visit, http://www.pctinternational.com/our-company/.

Contacts

Jineane Ford

Chief Information Officer

Andes Industries, Inc.

tel

+1.480.603.0663

