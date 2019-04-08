Files Action for Cancellation of EZconn Taiwan Patent
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Asia?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Asialt;/agt;--PCT International, Inc. has filed an action for the cancellation of a
Taiwan patent owned by EZconn Corporation, PCT’s former vendor and
strategic partner.
Douglas Drury, PCT’s General Counsel, says, “This is yet another example
of the difficulty American companies face in protecting their
intellectual property rights in Asia.” Drury continued, “It seems this
EZconn patent, together with others that we believe rely on our
intellectual property, was filed for the purpose of increasing EZconn
stock prices in contemplation of an initial public offering in Taiwan.”
Drury noted that the EZconn’s Taiwan Utility Model Patent No. M416249
copied the significant features and claims of a prior PCT patent and
should not have been granted. PCT further notes that EZconn’s Taiwan
patent application was based on the misuse of PCT’s trade secrets for
PCT’s own advanced locking connector for coaxial cable. EZconn had
access to PCT’s trade secrets because of its status as a trusted vendor.
PCT is committed to aggressively defend its hard earned portfolio of
more than 200 patents and pending patent applications worldwide. PCT
CEO, Steve Youtsey, says, “You try to do the right thing, play by the
rules, believe you have a trusted global partner, just to have this
happen. It’s just tragic!”
About PCT International
Founded in 1997 by Steve Youtsey, PCT International, Inc. is a leading
worldwide developer and manufacturer of last mile access network
solutions for broadband communication networks. PCT focuses on
innovative and cost-effective solutions that allow service providers to
improve system integrity and expand service offerings. PCT's portfolio
includes transmission, connectivity, metro Ethernet and Fiber to the
Home products for cable, telco and satellite service providers.
PCT’s collaborative approach to product development results in advances
that simplify installation and maintenance; improve the integrity of HFC
and fiber infrastructures; reduce operational costs; and most
importantly increase the customer experience for the growing services
offered. “Deliver Through Something Better” with PCT’s coaxial and fiber
connectivity solutions. To learn more, visit, http://www.pctinternational.com/our-company/.
