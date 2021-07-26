PCT International Secures $5 Million in Funding

This funding bolsters PCT’s Chapter 11 plan as it heads toward Confirmation and demonstrates the strength of the malpractice claim against Robins Kaplan LLP. The funding will be provided by TRGP to PCT on a contingency basis. PCT is only required to repay the funding from the malpractice case winnings upon receipt of payment on its malpractice claim against Robins Kaplan. The funds advanced by TRGP are specifically available to pay creditors under the pending plan of reorganization, which has garnered the support of over 97% in amount and number of creditors in the case. The sole objector to the approval of the plan is Robins Kaplan.