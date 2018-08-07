Carvana Offers Free, As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to Four Additional
Cities in the Keystone State
HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, today
announced four new markets in Pennsylvania, offering customers in
Harrisburg, Lancaster, Allentown and York-Hanover free,
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. With the freedom and flexibility
to purchase a car from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile
device, Carvana customers can shop more than 10,000 vehicles on
Carvana.com, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery
to their driveway in as little as 10 minutes.
Carvana is the new way to buy a car, putting the customer in control of
the purchase process. By ditching the dealership and shopping online,
Carvana customers save valuable time and money. All vehicles are Carvana
Certified, have undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, have no frame
damage and have never been in a reported accident. Features,
imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are
listed on the car's vehicle description page. Additionally, to ensure
the vehicle fits the customer’s life, every Carvana vehicle comes with a
seven-day return policy, instead of a 10-minute test drive around the
dealership block.
“Since launching our free, as-soon-as-next-day delivery in Pittsburgh in
2016, we’ve continued to explore ways to grow our presence in the
state,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Harrisburg,
Lancaster, Allentown and York-Hanover are cities that are important to
that growth, and we’re eager to show them the new way to buy a car.”
Carvana debuted in Pennsylvania in October 2016, offering free,
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Pittsburgh area customers. In
March 2017 Carvana launched in the Philadelphia market. Now, with a
presence in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Allentown and York-Hanover, Carvana
is bringing the new way to buy a car to six Pennsylvania cities, and
more than 70 cities nationwide.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding
their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in
value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or
pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car
Vending Machines.
