Carvana Offers Free, As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to Four Additional

Cities in the Keystone State

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, today

announced four new markets in Pennsylvania, offering customers in

Harrisburg, Lancaster, Allentown and York-Hanover free,

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. With the freedom and flexibility

to purchase a car from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile

device, Carvana customers can shop more than 10,000 vehicles on

Carvana.com, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery

to their driveway in as little as 10 minutes.

Carvana is the new way to buy a car, putting the customer in control of

the purchase process. By ditching the dealership and shopping online,

Carvana customers save valuable time and money. All vehicles are Carvana

Certified, have undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, have no frame

damage and have never been in a reported accident. Features,

imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are

listed on the car's vehicle description page. Additionally, to ensure

the vehicle fits the customer’s life, every Carvana vehicle comes with a

seven-day return policy, instead of a 10-minute test drive around the

dealership block.

“Since launching our free, as-soon-as-next-day delivery in Pittsburgh in

2016, we’ve continued to explore ways to grow our presence in the

state,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Harrisburg,

Lancaster, Allentown and York-Hanover are cities that are important to

that growth, and we’re eager to show them the new way to buy a car.”

Carvana debuted in Pennsylvania in October 2016, offering free,

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Pittsburgh area customers. In

March 2017 Carvana launched in the Philadelphia market. Now, with a

presence in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Allentown and York-Hanover, Carvana

is bringing the new way to buy a car to six Pennsylvania cities, and

more than 70 cities nationwide.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding

their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in

value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or

pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car

Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com,

or connect with us on Facebook,

Instagram

or Twitter.

