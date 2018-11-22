PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HomeMaster--Perfect Water Technologies, Inc., an American manufacturing company
specializing in innovative residential reverse osmosis and whole house
water purification systems made under the Home Master brand, announced
today that its company president, Jon Sigona, has been inducted as an
Honorary Base Commander to the 56th Fighter Wing stationed at Luke Air
Force Base, Phoenix, AZ, for a two-year term.
“I have always revered our military, and the men and women who serve.
Seeing their dedication and willingness to sacrifice their lives when
called upon, motivates me to reciprocate, to give back. I feel blessed
and humbled to have been selected from among the other eminently
qualified applicants to participate in this remarkable program. Fighter
Country Partnership developed the Honorary Base Commander program with
the guiding motto “to serve those who serve us” and I will strive with
certain eagerness to fulfill it,” said Jon Sigona, President of Perfect
Water Technologies, Inc.
For more information on the Fighter Country Partnership’s Honorary Base
Commander Program visit www.fightercountry.org.
About Perfect Water Technologies
Perfect Water Technologies develops innovative water purification
products for home and garden under the Home Master® brand. Founded in
2002, the company has 5 patents including a patented remineralization
system for reverse osmosis systems to reduce storage tank degradation,
improve water quality and reproduce perfect natural water. Recent
efforts have focused on bringing the highest-grade catalytic carbon to
all of our carbon filters to address the growing concern with
chloramines. For more information about Perfect Water Technologies and
Home Master brand products, visit www.HomeMasterFilters.com.
Contacts
Perfect Water Technologies
Jocelyn Turner