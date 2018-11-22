PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HomeMaster--Perfect Water Technologies, Inc., an American manufacturing company

specializing in innovative residential reverse osmosis and whole house

water purification systems made under the Home Master brand, announced

today that its company president, Jon Sigona, has been inducted as an

Honorary Base Commander to the 56th Fighter Wing stationed at Luke Air

Force Base, Phoenix, AZ, for a two-year term.

“I have always revered our military, and the men and women who serve.

Seeing their dedication and willingness to sacrifice their lives when

called upon, motivates me to reciprocate, to give back. I feel blessed

and humbled to have been selected from among the other eminently

qualified applicants to participate in this remarkable program. Fighter

Country Partnership developed the Honorary Base Commander program with

the guiding motto “to serve those who serve us” and I will strive with

certain eagerness to fulfill it,” said Jon Sigona, President of Perfect

Water Technologies, Inc.

For more information on the Fighter Country Partnership’s Honorary Base

Commander Program visit www.fightercountry.org.

About Perfect Water Technologies

Perfect Water Technologies develops innovative water purification

products for home and garden under the Home Master® brand. Founded in

2002, the company has 5 patents including a patented remineralization

system for reverse osmosis systems to reduce storage tank degradation,

improve water quality and reproduce perfect natural water. Recent

efforts have focused on bringing the highest-grade catalytic carbon to

all of our carbon filters to address the growing concern with

chloramines. For more information about Perfect Water Technologies and

Home Master brand products, visit www.HomeMasterFilters.com.

Contacts

Perfect Water Technologies

Jocelyn Turner

jocelyn@theperfectwater.com

