Perfect Water Technologies Expands National Distribution with Lowe's

The current B2C environment is rapidly changing. Customers are looking beyond traditional brick and mortar, trading keys for a smartphone, and have begun relying on e-commerce for everything from groceries to cars. In-person shopping is no longer a requirement, but rather an option, a trend that demands attention. Ensuring products are made widely available across the web, and backing them with great customer service and technical support, is the foundation for continued business growth in the 21st century.