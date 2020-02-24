Perfect Water Technologies, Inc. Introduces Model Paid FMLA

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HomeMaster--Perfect Water Technologies, a leading manufacturer of innovative residential water filtration solutions has implemented a new, additional paid time off benefit program for its full-time employees modeled after PAID FMLA.
Full-time employees earn a maximum of 40 hours of sick time and 80 hours of vacation PTO annually. Unused PTO hours flow into an individual time “bank” to be used towards emergency, medical, serious family situations, etc. when regular PTO has been exhausted for the total paid time off up to a maximum of 8 weeks.
“I don’t abandon my people. Throughout my operations I was allowing employees to go negative on their PTO when they faced very challenging events or illness and felt it was time to formalize what I was already doing,” said President of Perfect Water Technologies Jon Sigona.
About Perfect Water Technologies
Perfect Water Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells innovative water purification equipment for home, garden, and light commercial. Marketed under the Home Master® brand, the company has developed patented technologies that remove up to 99 percent of potentially harmful water contaminants, while restoring a natural pH. For more information about Perfect Water Technologies and Home Master® products, visit www.homemasterfilters.com.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Jocelyn Turner