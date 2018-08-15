129% Three-Year Growth Lands Innovative Water Tech Company on the
List for the 4th Consecutive Year
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HomeMaster--Inc. magazine yesterday ranked Perfect Water Technologies No.
3090 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the
nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique
look at successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic
segment—its independent small businesses.
For the fourth year in a row, Perfect Water Technologies landed on the
Inc. 5000 prominent ranking list due in large part to its significant
year-over-year growth and sales from new, exciting water filtration
products added to the company portfolio, along with expanded
distribution channels.
“Very proud of team Home Master’s hard work and delighted to be on the
Inc. 5000 List for the 4th year in a row,” said President of Perfect
Water Technologies, Jon Sigona. “I’m even more excited and optimistic
about what comes next! Watch this space!”
Perfect Water Technologies recently released their new Mini
Sinktop Faucet Filter Line to compete in the sub-$50 entry market
and announced last year the development of 2 new patents. Perfect Water
Technologies products can be found on HomeDepot.com as well as
Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Intuit,
Chobani, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many others, gained
their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
About Perfect Water Technologies
Perfect Water Technologies is an innovative water purification and
reverse osmosis (RO) filter-supply company. Specializing in the Home
Master series of home and garden systems, the company has developed
patented technologies that remove up to 99 percent of potentially
harmful water contaminants, providing the highest-grade catalytic carbon
filtered water. For more information about Perfect Water Technologies
and Home Master® products, visit www.homemasterfilters.com.
Contacts
Perfect Water Technologies
Jocelyn Turner