129% Three-Year Growth Lands Innovative Water Tech Company on the

List for the 4th Consecutive Year

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HomeMaster--Inc. magazine yesterday ranked Perfect Water Technologies No.

3090 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the

nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique

look at successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic

segment—its independent small businesses.

For the fourth year in a row, Perfect Water Technologies landed on the

Inc. 5000 prominent ranking list due in large part to its significant

year-over-year growth and sales from new, exciting water filtration

products added to the company portfolio, along with expanded

distribution channels.

“Very proud of team Home Master’s hard work and delighted to be on the

Inc. 5000 List for the 4th year in a row,” said President of Perfect

Water Technologies, Jon Sigona. “I’m even more excited and optimistic

about what comes next! Watch this space!”

Perfect Water Technologies recently released their new Mini

Sinktop Faucet Filter Line to compete in the sub-$50 entry market

and announced last year the development of 2 new patents. Perfect Water

Technologies products can be found on HomeDepot.com as well as

Amazon.com.

Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Intuit,

Chobani, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many others, gained

their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

About Perfect Water Technologies

Perfect Water Technologies is an innovative water purification and

reverse osmosis (RO) filter-supply company. Specializing in the Home

Master series of home and garden systems, the company has developed

patented technologies that remove up to 99 percent of potentially

harmful water contaminants, providing the highest-grade catalytic carbon

filtered water. For more information about Perfect Water Technologies

and Home Master® products, visit www.homemasterfilters.com.

Contacts

Perfect Water Technologies

Jocelyn Turner

jocelyn@theperfectwater.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles