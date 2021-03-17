Perfect Water Technologies, Inc. Relocates Its Operations to Brand New Purpose-Built Facility:

Previous operations were carried out of a centrally located facility in Scottsdale Arizona. The flex-office space was functional, in close proximity the city center, and offered ample room for years. Yet, with three office suites rented, overflowing onsite storage, warehouse busting at the seams, and an ever-expanding team, CEO Jon Sigona saw the need for a new business solution.

“In 2018 when we conceived the idea, we had a history of steady growth, a strong future outlook and an improving real estate market. History has borne out our vision as we now have a home with room to grow in an efficient and orderly manner. Also, being located next to a beautiful mountain preserve is a unique and wonderful benefit for the team,“ said Jon Sigona.