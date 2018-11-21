PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart
Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, is
committing up to $1 million in grant funding to support agencies working
on the front lines to help pets and pet families affected by the
wildfires burning across the state of California.
PetSmart Charities has distributed $50,000 to California-based animal
welfare agencies who are responding to the wildfires. One recipient of
these funds, the Little Angels Project, is already on the ground
treating injuries such as broken bones, burned paws and smoke inhalation
out of a mobile veterinary center. As wildfire relief and recovery
efforts continue, PetSmart Charities knows there will be an ongoing need
for funding to help animal welfare agencies rescue, feed, care for and
reunite lost pets with their families.
“The damage from the most destructive wildfire season in California’s
history has been catastrophic and our hearts go out to both the people
and pets affected,” said David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., president of
PetSmart Charities. “We stand united with the state of California and
PetSmart Charities continues to offer funding support to animal welfare
agencies and nonprofits caring for displaced pets and pet families
throughout the impacted areas.”
To apply for emergency relief grants, eligible organizations are
encouraged to apply on the PetSmart Charities website: https://www.petsmartcharities.org/pro/grants/emergency-relief.
Funding is available to national and local designated
response agencies serving pets and pet parents; including nonprofit and
municipal animal shelters, animal rescues, food banks and
veterinary clinics.
When natural disasters strike, PetSmart Charities is committed to
helping. So far in 2018, PetSmart Charities has granted over $860,000 to
support Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael relief efforts.
PetSmart Charities has reserved up to $1 million for the California
Wildfire emergency relief effort, provided qualified applications for
the total committed amount are received. For more information on
PetSmart Charities, or to make a donation, please visit www.PetSmartCharities.org/donate.
About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes
for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring
people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all
PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart
Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000
shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding
to nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of
support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive;
Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency
Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart
shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the
PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart
Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to
fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North
America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994.
Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3)
organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity
Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness,
accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in
a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this
organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
Follow PetSmart Charities on Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs
Find
PetSmart Charities on Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities
See
PetSmart Charities on YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc
Contacts
PetSmart
Yosha Brunson, 623-587-2177