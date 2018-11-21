PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart

Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, is

committing up to $1 million in grant funding to support agencies working

on the front lines to help pets and pet families affected by the

wildfires burning across the state of California.

PetSmart Charities has distributed $50,000 to California-based animal

welfare agencies who are responding to the wildfires. One recipient of

these funds, the Little Angels Project, is already on the ground

treating injuries such as broken bones, burned paws and smoke inhalation

out of a mobile veterinary center. As wildfire relief and recovery

efforts continue, PetSmart Charities knows there will be an ongoing need

for funding to help animal welfare agencies rescue, feed, care for and

reunite lost pets with their families.

“The damage from the most destructive wildfire season in California’s

history has been catastrophic and our hearts go out to both the people

and pets affected,” said David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., president of

PetSmart Charities. “We stand united with the state of California and

PetSmart Charities continues to offer funding support to animal welfare

agencies and nonprofits caring for displaced pets and pet families

throughout the impacted areas.”

To apply for emergency relief grants, eligible organizations are

encouraged to apply on the PetSmart Charities website: https://www.petsmartcharities.org/pro/grants/emergency-relief.

Funding is available to national and local designated

response agencies serving pets and pet parents; including nonprofit and

municipal animal shelters, animal rescues, food banks and

veterinary clinics.

When natural disasters strike, PetSmart Charities is committed to

helping. So far in 2018, PetSmart Charities has granted over $860,000 to

support Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

PetSmart Charities has reserved up to $1 million for the California

Wildfire emergency relief effort, provided qualified applications for

the total committed amount are received. For more information on

PetSmart Charities, or to make a donation, please visit www.PetSmartCharities.org/donate.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes

for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring

people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all

PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart

Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000

shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding

to nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of

support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive;

Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency

Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart

shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the

PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart

Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to

fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North

America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994.

Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3)

organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity

Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness,

accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in

a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this

organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

