Thanks to a $510,000 Investment from PetSmart Charities, 21
Universities Will Offer New Scholarships, Research Grants and
Ambassadorships to Spark Veterinary Students’ Interest in Shelter
Medicine
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attracting top veterinarians to practice shelter or community medicine
can be challenging. That’s why PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of
animal welfare in North America, is donating more than half a million
dollars in total to 21 of North America’s premier veterinary colleges
and universities to fund new scholarships, research grants and student
ambassadorships. Through this investment, PetSmart Charities hopes to
foster career interest in the field of shelter medicine and empower
veterinary students to promote and preserve the human-animal bond in
local communities.
“Historically, there’s been a bit of a stigma within the veterinary
community about working in a shelter environment or low-cost clinic due
to perceptions of poor work-life balance, limited advancement
opportunities and inadequate compensation,” says Dr. Amanda
Landis-Hanna, veterinarian and senior manager of PetSmart
Charities’ veterinary outreach program. “These are all
misconceptions as these experiences can be truly rewarding for a
veterinarian. Through this investment, we hope to disprove this stigma
and encourage veterinary students to consider jump-starting their career
in a shelter or low-cost clinic.”
PetSmart Charities has long been committed to supporting the
veterinarians of the future while dispelling myths about working within
the animal welfare industry through experiential learning. Since 2015,
the nonprofit has granted more than $6 million to leading veterinary
colleges and universities to fund programs in the U.S. and Canada that
provide students with hands-on experience providing emergency relief or
performing vital procedures such as spay/neuter surgeries in local
communities.
“At PetSmart Charities, we know that shelter veterinarians play a
crucial role, not only in providing care to pets in need within an
animal welfare organization, but also in offering quality care to pets
in underserved communities where pet parents require access to
affordable health and wellness services,” says Dr. Landis-Hanna.
Each institution will receive funding for up to four scholarships of
$1,000 each to be awarded to one or more veterinary students with an
interest in studying the human-animal bond or shelter medicine. Partner
schools will also receive $5,000 earmarked to support a student-led
research project, complete with an additional $1,000 travel grant to
present their findings at a prominent animal welfare conference.
To help raise on-campus awareness about the scholarships and research
grants made possible by PetSmart Charities, each university can recruit
an on-campus student ambassador. The ambassador will represent PetSmart
Charities’ mission on campus by engaging fellow students, faculty and
the community in events like adoption fairs and pet food drives. Each
ambassador will receive an honorarium of $750 per semester and will have
access to funds they can use to host events or produce marketing
materials to inform and engage their fellow students in attending
upcoming events or applying for the new funding opportunities available
at their college or university.
“By providing holistic funding that supports research, education and
student engagement at 21 leading postsecondary institutions, we hope to
help the veterinary leaders of tomorrow better understand and appreciate
the role veterinarians play in PetSmart Charities’ mission to support
and enhance the bond between people and pets,” said Dr. David Haworth,
Ph.D., veterinarian and president of PetSmart Charities.
To learn more about PetSmart Charities and PetSmart Charities of Canada,
please visit PetSmartCharities.org
PetSmart Charities has partnered with veterinary schools at the
following universities:
Colorado State University, Cornell University, Lincoln Memorial
University, Louisiana State University, Midwestern University,
Mississippi State University, the Ohio State University, Oklahoma State
University, Purdue University, Texas A&M University, Tufts University,
University of California, Davis, University of Georgia, University of
Florida, University of Guelph, University of Missouri, University of
Pennsylvania, University of Tennessee and Western University.
Discussions are also underway with an additional two universities.
About PetSmart Charities®:
Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for
all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people
and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all
PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities
helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter
pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to
nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of support:
Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive; Supporting the
Bond Between People and Pets; and Providing Emergency Relief and
Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help
pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at
checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities
efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill
its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America,
granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994. Independent
from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that
has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party
organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and
transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in a row – placing it
among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To
learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
