Thanks to a $510,000 Investment from PetSmart Charities, 21

Universities Will Offer New Scholarships, Research Grants and

Ambassadorships to Spark Veterinary Students’ Interest in Shelter

Medicine

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attracting top veterinarians to practice shelter or community medicine

can be challenging. That’s why PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of

animal welfare in North America, is donating more than half a million

dollars in total to 21 of North America’s premier veterinary colleges

and universities to fund new scholarships, research grants and student

ambassadorships. Through this investment, PetSmart Charities hopes to

foster career interest in the field of shelter medicine and empower

veterinary students to promote and preserve the human-animal bond in

local communities.

“Historically, there’s been a bit of a stigma within the veterinary

community about working in a shelter environment or low-cost clinic due

to perceptions of poor work-life balance, limited advancement

opportunities and inadequate compensation,” says Dr. Amanda

Landis-Hanna, veterinarian and senior manager of PetSmart

Charities’ veterinary outreach program. “These are all

misconceptions as these experiences can be truly rewarding for a

veterinarian. Through this investment, we hope to disprove this stigma

and encourage veterinary students to consider jump-starting their career

in a shelter or low-cost clinic.”

PetSmart Charities has long been committed to supporting the

veterinarians of the future while dispelling myths about working within

the animal welfare industry through experiential learning. Since 2015,

the nonprofit has granted more than $6 million to leading veterinary

colleges and universities to fund programs in the U.S. and Canada that

provide students with hands-on experience providing emergency relief or

performing vital procedures such as spay/neuter surgeries in local

communities.

“At PetSmart Charities, we know that shelter veterinarians play a

crucial role, not only in providing care to pets in need within an

animal welfare organization, but also in offering quality care to pets

in underserved communities where pet parents require access to

affordable health and wellness services,” says Dr. Landis-Hanna.

Each institution will receive funding for up to four scholarships of

$1,000 each to be awarded to one or more veterinary students with an

interest in studying the human-animal bond or shelter medicine. Partner

schools will also receive $5,000 earmarked to support a student-led

research project, complete with an additional $1,000 travel grant to

present their findings at a prominent animal welfare conference.

To help raise on-campus awareness about the scholarships and research

grants made possible by PetSmart Charities, each university can recruit

an on-campus student ambassador. The ambassador will represent PetSmart

Charities’ mission on campus by engaging fellow students, faculty and

the community in events like adoption fairs and pet food drives. Each

ambassador will receive an honorarium of $750 per semester and will have

access to funds they can use to host events or produce marketing

materials to inform and engage their fellow students in attending

upcoming events or applying for the new funding opportunities available

at their college or university.

“By providing holistic funding that supports research, education and

student engagement at 21 leading postsecondary institutions, we hope to

help the veterinary leaders of tomorrow better understand and appreciate

the role veterinarians play in PetSmart Charities’ mission to support

and enhance the bond between people and pets,” said Dr. David Haworth,

Ph.D., veterinarian and president of PetSmart Charities.

To learn more about PetSmart Charities and PetSmart Charities of Canada,

please visit PetSmartCharities.org

or PetSmartCharities.ca.

PetSmart Charities has partnered with veterinary schools at the

following universities:

Colorado State University, Cornell University, Lincoln Memorial

University, Louisiana State University, Midwestern University,

Mississippi State University, the Ohio State University, Oklahoma State

University, Purdue University, Texas A&M University, Tufts University,

University of California, Davis, University of Georgia, University of

Florida, University of Guelph, University of Missouri, University of

Pennsylvania, University of Tennessee and Western University.

Discussions are also underway with an additional two universities.

About PetSmart Charities®:

PetSmart

Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for

all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people

and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all

PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities

helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter

pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to

nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of support:

Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive; Supporting the

Bond Between People and Pets; and Providing Emergency Relief and

Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help

pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at

checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities

efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill

its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America,

granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994. Independent

from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that

has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party

organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and

transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in a row – placing it

among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To

learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

