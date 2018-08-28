Leading Funder of Animal Welfare Plans to Harness the Power of Social
Media to Help Find Homes for 25,000 Pets During National Adoption
Weekend Sept. 14-16
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart
Charities has always partnered with pet rescues and shelters across
North America to bring adoptable pets into PetSmart® stores to help them
find a forever home. Now, in preparation for its upcoming September
National Adoption Weekend, the leading funder of animal welfare isn’t
just reaching out to potential pet adopters. Instead PetSmart Charities
is harnessing the power of hundreds of millions of pet-loving social
media users with its new #PicMe campaign.
#PicMe is a campaign designed to use social media for good by helping to
find loving homes for 25,000 pets in just a few days. The hashtag
anchoring the campaign has a clever double meaning: It combines the call
to action of snapping a photo or “pic” of an adoptable pet to share on
social media with an appeal in the voice of those featured pets for
potential adopters to “pick me!” when they visit a local PetSmart store
during National Adoption Weekend in search of a new four-legged friend.
Whether you are expanding your family with a furry friend or just want
to help a pet find a home, #PicMe allows all animal lovers to pay it
forward.
North America boasts one of the largest social media footprints in the
world. It’s
estimated that 81 percent of the population has at least one social
media profile, meaning there were 207 million social media users on the
continent in 2016. A
recent survey by Mars Petcare U.S. revealed social media users tend
post about their pets an average of twice a week, demonstrating that
people love to like, share and post pet-related content.
“We know people are passionate about helping to end pet homelessness.
But historically, unless you were ready to adopt a pet into your home,
there was no other way for millions of pet-lovers to take part in
National Adoption Weekend,” says David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D. and president
of PetSmart Charities in the U.S. and Canada. “Now, by sharing a photo,
video or Boomerang of an adorable, adoptable pet on Facebook, Twitter or
Instagram, and using the hashtag #PicMe, everyone has the ability to
help by inspiring their community of followers to consider adopting a
pet.”
Learn how to take part in this social media for good campaign
Watch the video to learn how swapping out your Sunday brunch selfie in
favor of an adoptable pet portrait could help more than 25,000 pets to
be adopted in a single weekend.
Follow PetSmart Charities’ 3-Day Adopt-a-Thon on Twitter and Instagram
PetSmart Charities will also host a three-day adopt-a-thon kicking off
at 4 p.m. EDT on Fri., Sept. 14. Beginning Saturday and Sunday between
the hours of 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. EDT, PetSmart Charities will be
showcasing one adoptable pet every hour. Follow the cuteness at www.twitter.com/PetSmartChariTs
Ready to Bring Love Home this National Adoption Weekend?
The primary goal of PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Weekend and
the #PicMe campaign remains to reduce pet homelessness by finding
lifelong, loving homes for as many shelter pets as possible. From Sept.
14–16, more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations will bring adoptable
pets into nearly all of PetSmart’s 1,600-plus stores in the U.S., Canada
and Puerto Rico. Visit your local PetSmart store to meet adoptable dogs,
cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and the occasional reptile,
all looking for their forever homes and families.
National Adoption Weekend Details:
Fri., Sept. 14 – Sun., Sept. 16, 2018
Fri. and Sat.: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time
About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes
for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring
people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all
PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities
helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter
pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to
nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of
support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive;
Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets; and Providing Emergency
Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart
shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the
PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart
Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to
fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North
America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994.
Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3)
organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity
Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness,
accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in
a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this
organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
About PetSmart®
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and
solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and
we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision
impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our
associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs
approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores
in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200
in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The
retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and
products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet
boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart
Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500
animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they
have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this
in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has
facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other
brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,
a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which
operates as an independent subsidiary.
