Leading Funder of Animal Welfare Plans to Harness the Power of Social

Media to Help Find Homes for 25,000 Pets During National Adoption

Weekend Sept. 14-16

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart

Charities has always partnered with pet rescues and shelters across

North America to bring adoptable pets into PetSmart® stores to help them

find a forever home. Now, in preparation for its upcoming September

National Adoption Weekend, the leading funder of animal welfare isn’t

just reaching out to potential pet adopters. Instead PetSmart Charities

is harnessing the power of hundreds of millions of pet-loving social

media users with its new #PicMe campaign.

#PicMe is a campaign designed to use social media for good by helping to

find loving homes for 25,000 pets in just a few days. The hashtag

anchoring the campaign has a clever double meaning: It combines the call

to action of snapping a photo or “pic” of an adoptable pet to share on

social media with an appeal in the voice of those featured pets for

potential adopters to “pick me!” when they visit a local PetSmart store

during National Adoption Weekend in search of a new four-legged friend.

Whether you are expanding your family with a furry friend or just want

to help a pet find a home, #PicMe allows all animal lovers to pay it

forward.

North America boasts one of the largest social media footprints in the

world. It’s

estimated that 81 percent of the population has at least one social

media profile, meaning there were 207 million social media users on the

continent in 2016. A

recent survey by Mars Petcare U.S. revealed social media users tend

post about their pets an average of twice a week, demonstrating that

people love to like, share and post pet-related content.

“We know people are passionate about helping to end pet homelessness.

But historically, unless you were ready to adopt a pet into your home,

there was no other way for millions of pet-lovers to take part in

National Adoption Weekend,” says David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D. and president

of PetSmart Charities in the U.S. and Canada. “Now, by sharing a photo,

video or Boomerang of an adorable, adoptable pet on Facebook, Twitter or

Instagram, and using the hashtag #PicMe, everyone has the ability to

help by inspiring their community of followers to consider adopting a

pet.”

Learn how to take part in this social media for good campaign

Watch the video to learn how swapping out your Sunday brunch selfie in

favor of an adoptable pet portrait could help more than 25,000 pets to

be adopted in a single weekend.

Follow PetSmart Charities’ 3-Day Adopt-a-Thon on Twitter and Instagram

PetSmart Charities will also host a three-day adopt-a-thon kicking off

at 4 p.m. EDT on Fri., Sept. 14. Beginning Saturday and Sunday between

the hours of 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. EDT, PetSmart Charities will be

showcasing one adoptable pet every hour. Follow the cuteness at www.twitter.com/PetSmartChariTs

or www.instagram.com/PetSmartCharities.

Ready to Bring Love Home this National Adoption Weekend?

The primary goal of PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Weekend and

the #PicMe campaign remains to reduce pet homelessness by finding

lifelong, loving homes for as many shelter pets as possible. From Sept.

14–16, more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations will bring adoptable

pets into nearly all of PetSmart’s 1,600-plus stores in the U.S., Canada

and Puerto Rico. Visit your local PetSmart store to meet adoptable dogs,

cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and the occasional reptile,

all looking for their forever homes and families.

National Adoption Weekend Details:



Date:



 

Fri., Sept. 14 – Sun., Sept. 16, 2018


Time:




Fri. and Sat.: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time


Location:





Your local PetSmart store. Visit www.petsmart.com
to find a store near you.


About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes

for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring

people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all

PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities

helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter

pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to

nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of

support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive;

Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets; and Providing Emergency

Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart

shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the

PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart

Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to

fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North

America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994.

Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3)

organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity

Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness,

accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in

a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this

organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

Follow PetSmart Charities on Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs

Find

PetSmart Charities on Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities

See

PetSmart Charities on YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision

impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our

associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs

approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores

in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200

in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The

retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and

products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart

Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500

animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they

have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this

in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has

facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other

brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,

a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which

operates as an independent subsidiary.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PetSmart

See

PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart

Follow

PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See

PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

Turn your passion for pets into a career you’ll love! Visit careers.petsmart.com

to learn more about corporate, retail store and Distribution Center

opportunities.

Sample Social Media Post for #PicMe: During @PetSmartCharities

National Adoption Weekend Sept. 14-16 swap your selfie for an adoptable

pet portrait and use #PicMe to help 25K pets find loving homes.

Contacts

Golin for PetSmart

Janette Artea, 214-202-0698

jartea@golin.com

or

PetSmart

24-Hour Media Line:

623-587-2177

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles