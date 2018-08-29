PetSmart Treats™ will offer pet parents savings and rewards
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, North America’s leading pet specialty retailer, today
announced the launch of PetSmart Treats, its new loyalty program.
The loyalty program is now available across the retailer’s more than
1600 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as online
and through PetSmart’s mobile app.
PetSmart partnered with Aimia, a leading global provider of loyalty
solutions, to create the new loyalty program focused on rewarding
loyal pet parents with relevant offers and incentives. The points-based
program allows members to earn points every time they shop in-store,
online or donate to PetSmart Charities, and it rewards them with
discounts on the items of their choice. Members also receive access to
discounts on hundreds of products.
“Our pet parents are at the heart of every decision we make,” said
Joshua Kanter, executive vice president of Customer Experience for
PetSmart. “Building and maintaining relationships with our customer base
is a top priority, and we’re excited that PetSmart Treats will
allow us to truly recognize and reward our pet parents for their
continued loyalty.”
Sign-up instructions and additional details on offers and incentives for
PetSmart loyalty members can be found by visiting www.petsmart.com/treats.
The program is also available through PetSmart’s mobile app, which
allows members to have their points status and availability of rewards
at their fingertips while they shop.
“This is a terrific partnership, as both companies value delivering
individualized customer experiences by leveraging thoughtful
segmentation and personalization,” said Erin Raese, SVP, Global
Marketing & Business Development for Aimia. “We look forward to helping
PetSmart achieve its mission of enriching the lives of pet parents
through a strong loyalty initiative.”
For more information, please visit www.petsmart.com.
