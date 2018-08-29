PetSmart Treatswill offer pet parents savings and rewards

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, North America’s leading pet specialty retailer, today

announced the launch of PetSmart Treats, its new loyalty program.

The loyalty program is now available across the retailer’s more than

1600 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as online

and through PetSmart’s mobile app.

PetSmart partnered with Aimia, a leading global provider of loyalty

solutions, to create the new loyalty program focused on rewarding

loyal pet parents with relevant offers and incentives. The points-based

program allows members to earn points every time they shop in-store,

online or donate to PetSmart Charities, and it rewards them with

discounts on the items of their choice. Members also receive access to

discounts on hundreds of products.

“Our pet parents are at the heart of every decision we make,” said

Joshua Kanter, executive vice president of Customer Experience for

PetSmart. “Building and maintaining relationships with our customer base

is a top priority, and we’re excited that PetSmart Treats will

allow us to truly recognize and reward our pet parents for their

continued loyalty.”

Sign-up instructions and additional details on offers and incentives for

PetSmart loyalty members can be found by visiting www.petsmart.com/treats.

The program is also available through PetSmart’s mobile app, which

allows members to have their points status and availability of rewards

at their fingertips while they shop.

“This is a terrific partnership, as both companies value delivering

individualized customer experiences by leveraging thoughtful

segmentation and personalization,” said Erin Raese, SVP, Global

Marketing & Business Development for Aimia. “We look forward to helping

PetSmart achieve its mission of enriching the lives of pet parents

through a strong loyalty initiative.”

For more information, please visit www.petsmart.com.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision

impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our

associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs

approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores

in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200

in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The

retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and

products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart

Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500

animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they

have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this

in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has

facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other

brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,

a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which

operates as an independent subsidiary.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmart

See

PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart

Follow

PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart

homepage: http://www.petsmart.com/

Turn your passion for pets into a career you’ll love! Visit

careers.petsmart.com to learn more about corporate, retail store and

Distribution Center opportunities.

Contacts

PetSmart, Inc.

Erin Gray, 623-587-2177

Senior Corporate

Communications Manager

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles