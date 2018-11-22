PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the holiday shopping season shifts into high-gear, many people are

searching for the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones. The holiday

season is also a time when people feel inspired to give back to the

causes close to their hearts. PetSmart is here to help with a line of

holiday products perfect for pets and pet lovers—and best of all, they

also help pets in need.

Plush Toys with the Power to Do Good

PetSmart’s Holiday

Philanthropic Collection of stuffed toys

is back for 2018. Shoppers can choose from an adorable plush dog, cat,

bunny or lamb, complete with a squeaker, that will delight pets and kids

alike. For every in-store or online purchase of a plush toy, PetSmart

will donate 10 percent of the sale to PetSmart Charities in the U.S. or

PetSmart Charities of Canada.

Shopping on Giving Tuesday Gives Back Even More

Giving Tuesday is a global day of philanthropy that occurs world-wide on

the Tuesday following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. This

year, Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 27 and for one day only 100 percent of

the proceeds from PetSmart’s Holiday Philanthropic Collection will

support PetSmart Charities.*

Don’t Need Another Stuffed Toy? Donate it Instead.

For shoppers who feel they don’t need another plush toy at home, there’s

still a way to make a difference in the lives of people and pets in

local communities through PetSmart’s annual holiday toy drive. Every

PetSmart store across North America selects a local charity and invites

customers to purchase and donate one of the plush toys to their toy

drive. The toys are then delivered to organizations such as children’s

hospitals, seniors’ centers, animal shelters and other nonprofit

organizations in their community. Since the toy drive began on Oct. 8

more than 1.3 million toys have been donated. Just last week, the South

Houston PetSmart store delivered 750 donated plush toys to bring smiles

to the faces of patients at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Have a Hard-to-Buy-for Pet-Lover on Your List?

A PetSmart Gift Card might be the answer. With every purchase of a

Chance, Lucky & Friends branded gift card, 10 percent of the initial

value placed on the card will also support PetSmart Charities.

A Little Holiday Giving Goes a Long Way

Last year more than $1.7 million was raised from the Holiday

Philanthropic Collection to support PetSmart Charities’ funded adoption

events, spay and neuter initiatives and more. In addition, more than 1.8

million plush toys were donated and distributed to people and pets in

need in every place where PetSmart operates.

Give the Gift of a Forever Home

This holiday season and all year round there are a variety of adoptable

pets just waiting to find their forever homes at the Every Day Adoption

Centers in nearly every PetSmart store. Adding a four-legged member to

any family not only brings the gift of unconditional love, but also

shortens a pet’s stay in a shelter and gives them the loving home they

deserve. From finding the right pet with the help of an in-store

Adoption Ambassador to providing expert advice and savings through its

free Adoption

Kit, PetSmart provides thoughtful support during the journey of pet

parenthood this holiday season.

For more information about PetSmart and the Holiday Philanthropic

Collection, or to find a local store, please visit www.petsmart.com.

*Valid 11/27/2018 only. Proceeds for the Chance, Lucky and Hope toys is

$2.94 per toy and for the Dream (lamb) toys is $2.90 per toy.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision

impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our

associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs

approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores

in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200

in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The

retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and

products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart

Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500

animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they

have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this

in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has

facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other

brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,

a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which

operates as an independent subsidiary.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PetSmart

See

PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart

Follow

PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See

PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

Turn your passion for pets into a career you’ll love! Visit careers.petsmart.com to

learn more about corporate, retail store and Distribution Center

opportunities.

