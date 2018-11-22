PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the holiday shopping season shifts into high-gear, many people are
searching for the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones. The holiday
season is also a time when people feel inspired to give back to the
causes close to their hearts. PetSmart is here to help with a line of
holiday products perfect for pets and pet lovers—and best of all, they
also help pets in need.
Plush Toys with the Power to Do Good
PetSmart’s Holiday
Philanthropic Collection of stuffed toys
is back for 2018. Shoppers can choose from an adorable plush dog, cat,
bunny or lamb, complete with a squeaker, that will delight pets and kids
alike. For every in-store or online purchase of a plush toy, PetSmart
will donate 10 percent of the sale to PetSmart Charities in the U.S. or
PetSmart Charities of Canada.
Shopping on Giving Tuesday Gives Back Even More
Giving Tuesday is a global day of philanthropy that occurs world-wide on
the Tuesday following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. This
year, Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 27 and for one day only 100 percent of
the proceeds from PetSmart’s Holiday Philanthropic Collection will
support PetSmart Charities.*
Don’t Need Another Stuffed Toy? Donate it Instead.
For shoppers who feel they don’t need another plush toy at home, there’s
still a way to make a difference in the lives of people and pets in
local communities through PetSmart’s annual holiday toy drive. Every
PetSmart store across North America selects a local charity and invites
customers to purchase and donate one of the plush toys to their toy
drive. The toys are then delivered to organizations such as children’s
hospitals, seniors’ centers, animal shelters and other nonprofit
organizations in their community. Since the toy drive began on Oct. 8
more than 1.3 million toys have been donated. Just last week, the South
Houston PetSmart store delivered 750 donated plush toys to bring smiles
to the faces of patients at Texas Children’s Hospital.
Have a Hard-to-Buy-for Pet-Lover on Your List?
A PetSmart Gift Card might be the answer. With every purchase of a
Chance, Lucky & Friends branded gift card, 10 percent of the initial
value placed on the card will also support PetSmart Charities.
A Little Holiday Giving Goes a Long Way
Last year more than $1.7 million was raised from the Holiday
Philanthropic Collection to support PetSmart Charities’ funded adoption
events, spay and neuter initiatives and more. In addition, more than 1.8
million plush toys were donated and distributed to people and pets in
need in every place where PetSmart operates.
Give the Gift of a Forever Home
This holiday season and all year round there are a variety of adoptable
pets just waiting to find their forever homes at the Every Day Adoption
Centers in nearly every PetSmart store. Adding a four-legged member to
any family not only brings the gift of unconditional love, but also
shortens a pet’s stay in a shelter and gives them the loving home they
deserve. From finding the right pet with the help of an in-store
Adoption Ambassador to providing expert advice and savings through its
free Adoption
Kit, PetSmart provides thoughtful support during the journey of pet
parenthood this holiday season.
For more information about PetSmart and the Holiday Philanthropic
Collection, or to find a local store, please visit www.petsmart.com.
*Valid 11/27/2018 only. Proceeds for the Chance, Lucky and Hope toys is
$2.94 per toy and for the Dream (lamb) toys is $2.90 per toy.
About PetSmart®
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and
solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and
we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision
impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our
associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs
approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores
in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200
in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The
retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and
products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet
boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart
Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500
animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they
have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this
in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has
facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other
brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,
a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which
operates as an independent subsidiary.
