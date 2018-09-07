Public Invited to Attend Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting
Event Sept. 8
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Deland,
Fla., located at 2661 S. Woodland Blvd. To celebrate, PetSmart is having
a grand opening event Saturday, Sept. 8, starting with a ribbon-cutting
ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Media and pet parents are encouraged to attend and
to bring their four-legged friends to join in the fun!
The Deland store location will feature PetSmart's new Pinnacle Pet
Nutrition section, an expanded collection of pet food products featuring
high-protein, natural, grain-free, minimally processed and raw pet food.
This food type is the fastest growing in the overall pet food category
and includes brands such as Only Natural Pet®, a natural pet brand
featuring holistic, paleo-inspired natural foods and wholesome
high-protein recipes that are dehydrated, freeze-dried and air-dried.
PetSmart is the exclusive national retailer for Only Natural Pet.
The first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range
from $5 up to $50), and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as
T-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.*
PetSmart Grand Opening Celebration
Saturday, Sept. 8, 8:45 a.m.
PetSmart
2661 S. Woodland Blvd
Deland, FL 32720
The new store features more than 19,000 square feet of space, providing
pet parents with a comprehensive line of pet products. The store also
offers useful services such as pet training and adoption services, as
well as a full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive
hands-on care from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated
to making pets look and feel their best.**
PetSmart, The Adopt Spot™, is where people save pets and pets save
people. Since its founding in 1987, PetSmart recognized the pet
homelessness problem and made the decision to never sell dogs or cats.
To help end pet homelessness and save lives, PetSmart joins PetSmart
Charities®, PetSmart Charities® of Canada and more than 3,500 local
animal welfare organizations across North America on a range of powerful
adoption events in PetSmart stores.
PetSmart is a leader in ending pet homelessness through in-store
adoptions that happen every day in its stores, and through National
Adoption Weekends, held four times a year, where as many as 30,000-plus
pets find forever homes in a single weekend event. Each year, millions
of pets enter shelters across North America and some 3 million healthy,
adoptable pets are euthanized.
Every PetSmart store, including the Deland location, builds long-lasting
relationships with local animal welfare organizations to utilize its
stores as adoption centers. PetSmart and its adoption partners have
reached a significant milestone – more than 8 million pets adopted since
1994! Nearly two out of every 10 pet adoptions in North America are
facilitated at a PetSmart store.
*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.
**Services
are subject to availability. See store for details.
About PetSmart®
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and
solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and
we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision
impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our
associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs
approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores
in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200
in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The
retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and
products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet
boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart
Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500
animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they
have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this
in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has
facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other
brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,
a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which
operates as an independent subsidiary.
