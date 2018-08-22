Public Invited to Attend Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting

Event Aug. 25

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Kearney,

Neb., located at 4700 2nd Ave. To celebrate, PetSmart is having a grand

opening event Saturday, Aug. 25, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

at 8:45 a.m. Media and pet parents are encouraged to attend and to bring

their four-legged friends to join in the fun!

The Kearney store location will feature PetSmart's new Pinnacle Pet

Nutrition section, an expanded collection of pet food products featuring

high-protein, natural, grain-free, minimally processed and raw pet food.

This food type is the fastest growing in the overall pet food category

and includes brands such as Only Natural Pet®, a natural pet brand

featuring holistic, paleo-inspired natural foods and wholesome

high-protein recipes that are dehydrated, freeze-dried and air-dried.

PetSmart is the exclusive national retailer for Only Natural Pet.

The first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range

from $5 up to $50), and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as

T-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.*



 



What:




PetSmart Grand Opening Celebration



 


When:




Saturday, Aug. 25, 8:45 a.m.



 


Where:




PetSmart



4700 2nd Ave., Suite 150



Kearney, NE 68847



 

The new store features nearly 22,000 square feet of space, providing pet

parents with a comprehensive line of pet products. The store also offers

useful services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a

full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care

from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets

look and feel their best.**

PetSmart, The Adopt Spot™, is where people save pets and pets save

people. Since its founding in 1987, PetSmart recognized the pet

homelessness problem and made the decision to never sell dogs or cats.

To help end pet homelessness and save lives, PetSmart joins PetSmart

Charities®, PetSmart Charities® of Canada and more than 3,500 local

animal welfare organizations across North America on a range of powerful

adoption events in PetSmart stores.

PetSmart is a leader in ending pet homelessness through in-store

adoptions that happen every day in its stores, and through National

Adoption Weekends, held four times a year, where as many as 30,000-plus

pets find forever homes in a single weekend event. Each year, millions

of pets enter shelters across North America and some 3 million healthy,

adoptable pets are euthanized.

Every PetSmart store, including this store in Kearney, builds

long-lasting relationships with local animal welfare organizations to

utilize its stores as adoption centers. PetSmart and its adoption

partners have reached a significant milestone – more than 8 million pets

adopted since 1994! Nearly two out of every 10 pet adoptions in North

America are facilitated at a PetSmart store.

*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.

**Services

are subject to availability. See store for details.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision

impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our

associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs

approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores

in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200

in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The

retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and

products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart

Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500

animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they

have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this

in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has

facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other

brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,

a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which

operates as an independent subsidiary.

Contacts

PetSmart Media Line:

Erin Gray, 623-587-2177

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles