PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, North America’s leading pet specialty retailer, has announced
updates to its comprehensive plan to provide pets with an even safer and
more enjoyable experience in its grooming salons. Actions to improve the
grooming experience, announced
in February, include the appointment of an independent Review Board,
the launch of nationwide Salon Open House events and the installation of
digital video cameras in PetSmart salon locations.
The independent Review Board is in the process of reviewing PetSmart’s
current grooming and training standards and will provide an unbiased
report of its findings in the fall, including recommendations on any
potential areas of improvement. The Review Board is comprised of leading
veterinarians, accomplished master groomers, recognized industry experts
and pet behaviorists, and includes:
Dr. William Bracken, DVM
Dr. Jon-Paul Carew, DVM
Crista Coppola, PhD Behaviorist, CAAB (Certified Applied Animal
Behaviorist)
Nicole Kallish, Certified Master Groomer
Jamie Migdal, Founder & CEO, FetchFind
Jodi Murphy, Certified Master Groomer
Todd Shelly, President Barkleigh Productions
Dr. Valarie Tynes, DVM, DACVB, Veterinary Behaviorist
Additionally, PetSmart will host Open Houses for pet parents and their
pets in all 1,650 grooming salons on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to
noon in local time zones. This nationwide event will allow pet parents
to meet their local groomers, discuss their pet's specific needs, tour
all areas of the salon and have all their questions answered. It will
also include informative sessions with an overview of safety and
training standards, grooming tips and procedures and review of
PetSmart's recently enhanced assessments of pets brought in for
grooming, designed to ensure a safer grooming experience.
The final piece of PetSmart’s action plan is enhanced salon monitoring
in the form of salon cameras regularly monitored and reviewed by the
company internally, which will provide reassurance to pet parents that
their pets will receive the best possible care from the highly skilled
grooming staff. Camera installation is currently underway, and nearly 50
percent of PetSmart salons will be completed by November 2018. All
remaining salons will receive cameras by August 2019. Video will be used
to assist in ongoing associate education, provide additional oversight
and ensure that the quality of service meets PetSmart's strict standards.
“The progress made against our action plan reflects our deep commitment
to be the trusted partner to pet parents and pets,” said Gregg Scanlon,
senior vice president of Store Operations and Services. “We recognize
the responsibility we have every time a pet parent chooses PetSmart, and
the actions taken will help to provide pet parents with the peace of
mind knowing their pet is receiving the best possible care.”
For more information on PetSmart’s updates and enhancements to its
industry leading grooming standards, please visit: https://www.petsmart.com/groominglearnmore.html.
