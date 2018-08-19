PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, North America’s leading pet specialty retailer, has announced

updates to its comprehensive plan to provide pets with an even safer and

more enjoyable experience in its grooming salons. Actions to improve the

grooming experience, announced

in February, include the appointment of an independent Review Board,

the launch of nationwide Salon Open House events and the installation of

digital video cameras in PetSmart salon locations.

The independent Review Board is in the process of reviewing PetSmart’s

current grooming and training standards and will provide an unbiased

report of its findings in the fall, including recommendations on any

potential areas of improvement. The Review Board is comprised of leading

veterinarians, accomplished master groomers, recognized industry experts

and pet behaviorists, and includes:



  • Dr. William Bracken, DVM


  • Dr. Jon-Paul Carew, DVM


  • Crista Coppola, PhD Behaviorist, CAAB (Certified Applied Animal
    Behaviorist)


  • Nicole Kallish, Certified Master Groomer


  • Jamie Migdal, Founder & CEO, FetchFind


  • Jodi Murphy, Certified Master Groomer


  • Todd Shelly, President Barkleigh Productions


  • Dr. Valarie Tynes, DVM, DACVB, Veterinary Behaviorist

Additionally, PetSmart will host Open Houses for pet parents and their

pets in all 1,650 grooming salons on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to

noon in local time zones. This nationwide event will allow pet parents

to meet their local groomers, discuss their pet's specific needs, tour

all areas of the salon and have all their questions answered. It will

also include informative sessions with an overview of safety and

training standards, grooming tips and procedures and review of

PetSmart's recently enhanced assessments of pets brought in for

grooming, designed to ensure a safer grooming experience.

The final piece of PetSmart’s action plan is enhanced salon monitoring

in the form of salon cameras regularly monitored and reviewed by the

company internally, which will provide reassurance to pet parents that

their pets will receive the best possible care from the highly skilled

grooming staff. Camera installation is currently underway, and nearly 50

percent of PetSmart salons will be completed by November 2018. All

remaining salons will receive cameras by August 2019. Video will be used

to assist in ongoing associate education, provide additional oversight

and ensure that the quality of service meets PetSmart's strict standards.

“The progress made against our action plan reflects our deep commitment

to be the trusted partner to pet parents and pets,” said Gregg Scanlon,

senior vice president of Store Operations and Services. “We recognize

the responsibility we have every time a pet parent chooses PetSmart, and

the actions taken will help to provide pet parents with the peace of

mind knowing their pet is receiving the best possible care.”

For more information on PetSmart’s updates and enhancements to its

industry leading grooming standards, please visit: https://www.petsmart.com/groominglearnmore.html.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision

impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our

associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs

approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores

in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200

in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The

retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and

products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart

Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500

animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they

have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this

in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has

facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other

brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,

a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which

operates as an independent subsidiary.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmart

See

PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart

Follow

PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See

PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart

homepage: http://www.petsmart.com/

Turn your passion for pets into a career you’ll love! Visit careers.petsmart.com

to learn more about corporate, retail store and Distribution Center

opportunities.

Contacts

PetSmart, Inc.

Erin Gray, 623-587-2177

Senior Corporate

Communications Manager

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles