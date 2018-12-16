PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While winter is still several days away, cold temperatures have arrived
and with that come dangerous conditions that can be hazardous to pets’
health. Veterinarians from PetSmart, the leading pet specialty retailer
in North America, offer pet parents safety tips on how to keep pets
safe, healthy and happy all winter long.
It’s Sweater Weather…Even for Pets
When the temperatures drop, humans break out their winter coats and
scarves. The same should go for pets, especially those who are most
vulnerable to the dangers of cold weather. “Short-haired breeds and
elderly pets are more susceptible to cold weather so it’s important to
dress them in pet-friendly coats and sweaters to keep their body
temperatures regulated,” said Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart’s resident
veterinarian and pet care expert. “Limit walks in extremely cold weather
and consider putting booties on their paws to help protect them from the
snow, ice and chemicals used to de-ice the roads.”
Booties like Top
Paw® Reflective Booties are great options to keep pet paws safe and
warm. They’re made from water resistant fabric and thermoplastic rubber
on the bottom that provide protection as well as traction during
slippery conditions.
Keep Them Warm All Day Long
During cold days and nights, gauge your pets’ comfort levels, even when
they spend just a short amount of time outdoors. “Hypothermia is a real
danger for pets in the wintertime and despite pets’ natural fur coats,
it doesn’t take long for hypothermia to set in and cause serious
problems,” said Freeman. “Keep an eye out for the initial signs of
hypothermia, such as intense shivering, pale skin and lethargy.”
PetSmart offers a variety of heated beds and mats, as well as kitty
shelters to help keep cats nice and warm.
Fish Get Chilly, Too
Furry family members aren’t the only ones susceptible to the cold
weather. Tropical fish are prone to illness in cold temperatures. In
addition to routine upkeep, fish aquariums need to be kept at the proper
temperature to ensure fish stay healthy. “It’s important for pet parents
to ensure the temperature in their tanks for tropical fish stays in the
range of 74-82 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Nick Saint-Erne, DVM,
PetSmart’s certified aquatic veterinarian. “This can be challenging
during the cold winter months but can be remedied with a simple aquarium
heater. This is an inexpensive and safe way to keep pet fish like bettas
comfortably warm and healthy when the house is colder.”
Cold Weather Means Drier Skin
Because the cold weather can dry out dogs’ skin and coats, consider
giving them a hydrating bath treatment. The CHI® for Dogs Package at the
PetSmart Grooming Salon provides pups with a deep moisturizing shampoo
and oatmeal conditioning treatment that can help alleviate dryness and
bring back moisture and shine. Appointments can be booked
online or by calling a local store.
Following these tips will help ensure pets stay safe, healthy and happy
all winter long. Find more pet-friendly tips for the holidays at petsmart.com.
