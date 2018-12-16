PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While winter is still several days away, cold temperatures have arrived

and with that come dangerous conditions that can be hazardous to pets’

health. Veterinarians from PetSmart, the leading pet specialty retailer

in North America, offer pet parents safety tips on how to keep pets

safe, healthy and happy all winter long.

It’s Sweater Weather…Even for Pets

When the temperatures drop, humans break out their winter coats and

scarves. The same should go for pets, especially those who are most

vulnerable to the dangers of cold weather. “Short-haired breeds and

elderly pets are more susceptible to cold weather so it’s important to

dress them in pet-friendly coats and sweaters to keep their body

temperatures regulated,” said Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart’s resident

veterinarian and pet care expert. “Limit walks in extremely cold weather

and consider putting booties on their paws to help protect them from the

snow, ice and chemicals used to de-ice the roads.”

Booties like Top

Paw® Reflective Booties are great options to keep pet paws safe and

warm. They’re made from water resistant fabric and thermoplastic rubber

on the bottom that provide protection as well as traction during

slippery conditions.

Keep Them Warm All Day Long

During cold days and nights, gauge your pets’ comfort levels, even when

they spend just a short amount of time outdoors. “Hypothermia is a real

danger for pets in the wintertime and despite pets’ natural fur coats,

it doesn’t take long for hypothermia to set in and cause serious

problems,” said Freeman. “Keep an eye out for the initial signs of

hypothermia, such as intense shivering, pale skin and lethargy.”

PetSmart offers a variety of heated beds and mats, as well as kitty

shelters to help keep cats nice and warm.

Fish Get Chilly, Too

Furry family members aren’t the only ones susceptible to the cold

weather. Tropical fish are prone to illness in cold temperatures. In

addition to routine upkeep, fish aquariums need to be kept at the proper

temperature to ensure fish stay healthy. “It’s important for pet parents

to ensure the temperature in their tanks for tropical fish stays in the

range of 74-82 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Nick Saint-Erne, DVM,

PetSmart’s certified aquatic veterinarian. “This can be challenging

during the cold winter months but can be remedied with a simple aquarium

heater. This is an inexpensive and safe way to keep pet fish like bettas

comfortably warm and healthy when the house is colder.”

Cold Weather Means Drier Skin

Because the cold weather can dry out dogs’ skin and coats, consider

giving them a hydrating bath treatment. The CHI® for Dogs Package at the

PetSmart Grooming Salon provides pups with a deep moisturizing shampoo

and oatmeal conditioning treatment that can help alleviate dryness and

bring back moisture and shine. Appointments can be booked

online or by calling a local store.

Following these tips will help ensure pets stay safe, healthy and happy

all winter long. Find more pet-friendly tips for the holidays at petsmart.com.

