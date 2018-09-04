PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, Inc. (the “Company”) plans to make its second quarter fiscal
2018 results available on the Company’s secure website on Monday,
September 10, 2018. The Company will also hold an investor conference
call to review its results for the second quarter fiscal 2018 on
Tuesday, September 11, 2018. The results and call will be made available
to lenders under the credit facilities, holders of the Company’s 7.125%
Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023, the 5.875% Senior First Lien Notes due
2025, the 8.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 (collectively the
“notes”), bona fide prospective investors of the notes, bona fide
securities analysts and bona fide market makers.
The lenders under the credit facilities will receive details on how to
access the call from the administrative agents for the respective credit
facilities.
Holders of the notes, prospective investors, securities analysts and
market makers that have not previously registered with the Company, must
contact the Company to pre-register and certify eligibility in order to
access the financial results and dial-in information for the conference
call. To receive information on how to pre‐register and certify
eligibility, parties should send an email to investorrelations@petsmart.com.
