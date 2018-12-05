PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, Inc. (the “Company”) plans to make its third quarter fiscal

2018 results available on the Company’s secure website on Tuesday,

December 11, 2018. The Company will also hold an investor conference

call to review its results for the third quarter fiscal 2018 on

Wednesday, December 12, 2018. The results and call will be made

available to lenders under the credit facilities, holders of the

Company’s 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023, 5.875% Senior First

Lien Notes due 2025, and 8.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025

(collectively the “notes”), bona fide prospective investors of the

notes, bona fide securities analysts and bona fide market makers.

The lenders under the credit facilities will receive details on how to

access the call from the administrative agents for the respective credit

facilities.

Holders of the notes, prospective investors, securities analysts and

market makers that have not previously registered with the Company, must

contact the Company to pre-register and certify eligibility in order to

access the financial results and dial-in information for the conference

call. To receive information on how to pre‐register and certify

eligibility, parties should send an email to investorrelations@petsmart.com.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision

impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our

associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs

approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores

in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200

in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The

retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and

products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart

Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500

animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they

have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this

in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has

facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other

brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,

a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which

operates as an independent subsidiary.

Contacts

PetSmart

Jeff Keiser

623-587-2025

OR

PetSmart

Investor Relations

investorrelations@petsmart.com

623-587-2025

