PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, North America’s leading pet specialty retailer, will implement

enhancements to its groomer training curriculum based on the

recommendations of an independent Review Board. PetSmart proactively

appointed the board in May 2018 to review all aspects of the company’s

pet grooming and training safety standards, and provide an unbiased

report of the board’s findings, including potential areas of improvement.

PetSmart will begin implementing the Review Board’s recommendations this

year, including grooming enhancements such as more breed-specific

training, behavioral training, and environmental changes to reduce

distractions for pets in grooming salons. PetSmart will also implement a

more extensive pre-check-in process for all pets.

Pet parents can learn more by reading the Review

Board’s formal letter of recommendations.

The Review Board, comprised of eight leading veterinarians, accomplished

master groomers, recognized industry experts and pet behaviorists, was

formed as part of PetSmart’s comprehensive action plan to enhance the

grooming safety and experience for all pets and promote the highest

standards across the industry.

“PetSmart will continue to work to provide the best experience for pets

and earn the trust of pet parents every day,” said J.K. Symancyk,

PetSmart president and CEO. “Through the Review Board study and the

enhancement of our procedures, we are raising the bar for our own

industry-leading grooming standards and hope it will do the same for the

industry overall.”

Over a three-month period, the Review Board members spent more than 60

hours each analyzing all printed, online and video-based procedures and

training materials, conducting multiple in-person visits to PetSmart

salons, observing PetSmart’s Salon Pet Stylist Academy to review

classroom-style training, and attending the company’s Annual Pet Safety

Re-Certification meeting for all Services associates.

Overall, the Board found PetSmart’s grooming curriculum, ongoing safety

training and procedures to be thorough, noting that the combination of

online, classroom and hands-on training to be effective in preparing

trainees to groom pets safely.

“We appreciate the Review Board’s dedication and comprehensive review of

our curriculum and safety standards over these past several months,”

said Gregg Scanlon, senior vice president of Store Operations and

Services for PetSmart. “We have a responsibility to uphold the highest

standards in the industry and provide both pets and their parents with

the best experience every time they choose PetSmart’s grooming services.

We will continue to look for opportunities to make this experience even

better each and every day.”

Along with the appointment of an independent Review Board, PetSmart’s

comprehensive action plan has led to enhancements including the ongoing

installation of cameras in all grooming salons across PetSmart’s 1,650

North American locations, and nationwide Salon Open House events where

pet parents can meet groomers, tour grooming facilities and ask

questions.

These initiatives build on PetSmart’s broader commitment to lead the

industry on safety and quality standards. PetSmart was a charter member

of the Professional Pet Groomers & Stylists Alliance (PPGSA) initiative

in 2015 to develop industry standards, and in 2018, PetSmart was the

first specialty retailer to announce its support for pet groomer

licensing in New Jersey.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision

impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our

associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs

approximately 56,000 associates and operates more than 1,650 pet stores

in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200

in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The

retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and

products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart

Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500

animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they

have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this

in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has

facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other

brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,

a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which

operates as an independent subsidiary.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmart

See

PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart

Follow PetSmart on

Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart

homepage: http://www.petsmart.com/

Turn your passion for pets into a career you’ll love! Visit

careers.petsmart.com to learn more about corporate, retail store and

Distribution Center opportunities.

Contacts

PetSmart, Inc.

Erin Gray, 623-587-2177

Senior Corporate

Communications Manager

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles