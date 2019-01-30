PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, North America’s leading pet specialty retailer, will implement
enhancements to its groomer training curriculum based on the
recommendations of an independent Review Board. PetSmart proactively
appointed the board in May 2018 to review all aspects of the company’s
pet grooming and training safety standards, and provide an unbiased
report of the board’s findings, including potential areas of improvement.
PetSmart will begin implementing the Review Board’s recommendations this
year, including grooming enhancements such as more breed-specific
training, behavioral training, and environmental changes to reduce
distractions for pets in grooming salons. PetSmart will also implement a
more extensive pre-check-in process for all pets.
Pet parents can learn more by reading the Review
Board’s formal letter of recommendations.
The Review Board, comprised of eight leading veterinarians, accomplished
master groomers, recognized industry experts and pet behaviorists, was
formed as part of PetSmart’s comprehensive action plan to enhance the
grooming safety and experience for all pets and promote the highest
standards across the industry.
“PetSmart will continue to work to provide the best experience for pets
and earn the trust of pet parents every day,” said J.K. Symancyk,
PetSmart president and CEO. “Through the Review Board study and the
enhancement of our procedures, we are raising the bar for our own
industry-leading grooming standards and hope it will do the same for the
industry overall.”
Over a three-month period, the Review Board members spent more than 60
hours each analyzing all printed, online and video-based procedures and
training materials, conducting multiple in-person visits to PetSmart
salons, observing PetSmart’s Salon Pet Stylist Academy to review
classroom-style training, and attending the company’s Annual Pet Safety
Re-Certification meeting for all Services associates.
Overall, the Board found PetSmart’s grooming curriculum, ongoing safety
training and procedures to be thorough, noting that the combination of
online, classroom and hands-on training to be effective in preparing
trainees to groom pets safely.
“We appreciate the Review Board’s dedication and comprehensive review of
our curriculum and safety standards over these past several months,”
said Gregg Scanlon, senior vice president of Store Operations and
Services for PetSmart. “We have a responsibility to uphold the highest
standards in the industry and provide both pets and their parents with
the best experience every time they choose PetSmart’s grooming services.
We will continue to look for opportunities to make this experience even
better each and every day.”
Along with the appointment of an independent Review Board, PetSmart’s
comprehensive action plan has led to enhancements including the ongoing
installation of cameras in all grooming salons across PetSmart’s 1,650
North American locations, and nationwide Salon Open House events where
pet parents can meet groomers, tour grooming facilities and ask
questions.
These initiatives build on PetSmart’s broader commitment to lead the
industry on safety and quality standards. PetSmart was a charter member
of the Professional Pet Groomers & Stylists Alliance (PPGSA) initiative
in 2015 to develop industry standards, and in 2018, PetSmart was the
first specialty retailer to announce its support for pet groomer
licensing in New Jersey.
