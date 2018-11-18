Photos with Santa Claus In-Store Dec. 8-9 and 15-16
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the holidays upon us, PetSmart, the largest pet specialty retailer,
has plenty of ways for pet parents to include their pets in this year’s
holiday festivities. Almost 70% of U.S. households have pets and with
PetSmart’s huge selection of holiday toys, treats and stocking stuffers,
pet parents are sure to find the perfect way to celebrate the holidays
with their pets.
This year’s holiday toy collection features quirky favorites and classic
characters sure to please all pets. Toys and décor that offer a nod to
classic fan-favorites like holiday
trees, snowman squeakers and Santa
Claus flatties will have tails wagging. For cats, a catnip-filled
toy snowman
and gingerbread mice duo are playful gift ideas, along with holiday
ball cat toys. Pet parents can also give the gift of comfort this
holiday season with cuddler
beds featuring seasonal designs for cats and dogs. For the pets that
prefer cozying up by the fire, PetSmart also offers a holiday
blanket and moose toy duo.
PetSmart is also here to help families incorporate small pets into the
celebration. Get guinea pigs party-ready with cute costumes like Santa,
an elf
and even an angel.
Make fish tanks more festive with a gingerbread
house ornament or a floating
Santa.
Holiday-inspired treats are a fun way to spoil pets over the holidays.
PetSmart’s new Merry & Bright™ Tinsel Treat packs feature delicious
flavor combinations like cranberry
and vanilla and snickerdoodle cookies. Other treats like the candy-cane
shaped rawhide and apple cinnamon gingerbread men biscuits make
great stocking stuffers.
From ugly sweaters to rustic apparel and accessories, PetSmart offers
plenty of options to get pets photo-ready for the holidays. The holiday
reindeer sweater is a PetSmart fan-favorite and features a hip
reindeer in glasses and is even available for small
pets. No one can resist a cute pup in antlers,
which makes this lightweight headpiece perfect for those holiday photos.
For pets that don’t like a lot of fuss, collars and accessories offer an
easy way to style your pet. Dogs will look dapper sporting a plaid
holiday tie or the red
holiday package bow collar is perfect for families welcoming a new
pet home for the holidays.
The holidays are the perfect time to get dogs (and cats!) looking and
smelling great before guests arrive. Because cold weather has arrived,
extra-hydrating treatments like the Coconut “Spaw” package will help
alleviate dryness and bring back moisture and shine to their coats.
Free Photos with Santa in Stores
Santa Claus is coming to
PetSmart! Pet parents and families across North America are invited to
attend the free Santa Claus events taking place two weekends in December.
Photos with Santa Claus
Saturday and
Sunday, Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16
12 – 4 p.m. local time
PetSmart
is hosting two weekends of Santa Claus photo events at all of its stores
nationwide. This annual event gives pet parents the opportunity to have
their pets’ photo taken with Santa. At the event, pet parents will
receive a free digital photo from PetSmart and can snap photos with
their own device.
For more holiday gift ideas, browse PetSmart’s
Holiday Shop or visit www.petsmart.com.
