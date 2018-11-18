Photos with Santa Claus In-Store Dec. 8-9 and 15-16

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the holidays upon us, PetSmart, the largest pet specialty retailer,

has plenty of ways for pet parents to include their pets in this year’s

holiday festivities. Almost 70% of U.S. households have pets and with

PetSmart’s huge selection of holiday toys, treats and stocking stuffers,

pet parents are sure to find the perfect way to celebrate the holidays

with their pets.

This year’s holiday toy collection features quirky favorites and classic

characters sure to please all pets. Toys and décor that offer a nod to

classic fan-favorites like holiday

trees, snowman squeakers and Santa

Claus flatties will have tails wagging. For cats, a catnip-filled

toy snowman

and gingerbread mice duo are playful gift ideas, along with holiday

ball cat toys. Pet parents can also give the gift of comfort this

holiday season with cuddler

beds featuring seasonal designs for cats and dogs. For the pets that

prefer cozying up by the fire, PetSmart also offers a holiday

blanket and moose toy duo.

PetSmart is also here to help families incorporate small pets into the

celebration. Get guinea pigs party-ready with cute costumes like Santa,

an elf

and even an angel.

Make fish tanks more festive with a gingerbread

house ornament or a floating

Santa.

Holiday-inspired treats are a fun way to spoil pets over the holidays.

PetSmart’s new Merry & Bright™ Tinsel Treat packs feature delicious

flavor combinations like cranberry

and vanilla and snickerdoodle cookies. Other treats like the candy-cane

shaped rawhide and apple cinnamon gingerbread men biscuits make

great stocking stuffers.

From ugly sweaters to rustic apparel and accessories, PetSmart offers

plenty of options to get pets photo-ready for the holidays. The holiday

reindeer sweater is a PetSmart fan-favorite and features a hip

reindeer in glasses and is even available for small

pets. No one can resist a cute pup in antlers,

which makes this lightweight headpiece perfect for those holiday photos.

For pets that don’t like a lot of fuss, collars and accessories offer an

easy way to style your pet. Dogs will look dapper sporting a plaid

holiday tie or the red

holiday package bow collar is perfect for families welcoming a new

pet home for the holidays.

The holidays are the perfect time to get dogs (and cats!) looking and

smelling great before guests arrive. Because cold weather has arrived,

extra-hydrating treatments like the Coconut “Spaw” package will help

alleviate dryness and bring back moisture and shine to their coats.

Free Photos with Santa in Stores

Santa Claus is coming to

PetSmart! Pet parents and families across North America are invited to

attend the free Santa Claus events taking place two weekends in December.

Photos with Santa Claus

Saturday and

Sunday, Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16

12 – 4 p.m. local time

PetSmart

is hosting two weekends of Santa Claus photo events at all of its stores

nationwide. This annual event gives pet parents the opportunity to have

their pets’ photo taken with Santa. At the event, pet parents will

receive a free digital photo from PetSmart and can snap photos with

their own device.

For more holiday gift ideas, browse PetSmart’s

Holiday Shop or visit www.petsmart.com.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the

largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the

lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets

make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart’s

passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so

they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts

everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates

and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately

55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores in the United

States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store

PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The

retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and

products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart

Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work

with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable

pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a

forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature

events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more

than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart

acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products

in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

