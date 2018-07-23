PGT Innovations Also Announces Strong Preliminary Second Quarter 2018

Net Sales and Increases Full Year 2018 Outlook

Transaction Conference Call Scheduled for July 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

ET

Overview



  • Expands Product Portfolio in Attractive and Growing Indoor/Outdoor
    Window and Door Category


  • Creates Cross-Selling Opportunities Across PGT Innovations and
    Western Window Systems Product Portfolio and Customer Base


  • Supports PGT Innovations' Expansion Outside of Florida into
    Attractive, High Growth Western and Southwestern Markets


  • Adds Another Strong Brand to PGT Innovations Brand Portfolio


  • Strong Cultural and Values Fit Across Both Companies


  • Expands PGT Innovations Margin Profile by Adding Adjusted EBITDA
    Margin Business Above 20%


  • Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Cash EPS and Gross and
    Adjusted EBITDA Margins

NORTH VENICE, Fla. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), the leading U.S. manufacturer and supplier

of impact-resistant windows and doors, and Western Window Systems today

announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which

PGT Innovations will acquire Western Window Systems from PWP Growth

Equity, the middle market private equity group of Perella Weinberg

Partners, for $360 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018.

This transaction supports PGT Innovations’ expansion outside of Florida,

an important component of its strategic roadmap for growth. With the

addition of Western Window Systems, PGT Innovations expects to gain a

strategic platform in important and growing geographies throughout the

western United States, including California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada,

Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The strategic transaction

builds on PGT Innovations’ already strong foundation, positions it to

focus on high-growth contemporary architectural designs and

indoor/outdoor living spaces and is expected to support sustainable

long-term success. The acquisition will combine the complementary

strengths of Western Window Systems and PGT Innovations, providing the

opportunity to integrate Western Window Systems’ category-leading

business into PGT Innovations’ portfolio.

Western Window Systems, which has sales in 40 states, is a leader in

contemporary window and door systems designed for unifying

indoor/outdoor living spaces. Western Window Systems has a strong track

record of profitability and is expected to achieve net sales of

approximately $126 million to $132 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin

of between 23 percent and 24 percent for fiscal 2018. Western Window

Systems expects to achieve a net sales compounded annual growth rate of

approximately 22 percent from 2015 through the end of 2018. Western

Window Systems ended the first six months of 2018 with record backlog

and has no history of significant seasonality. For the twelve-month

period ended December 31, 2018, on a pro forma basis, the combined

company is expected to generate approximately $706 million to $732

million in net sales and approximately $135 million to $148 million or

19 percent to 20 percent in adjusted EBITDA, including certain

anticipated pro forma cost synergies.

“We are excited to add Western Window Systems to the PGT Innovations

family of brands,” said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive

Officer of PGT Innovations. “This transaction unites two highly

complementary businesses to create a national leader in the premium

window and door space, with an expanded product portfolio tailored to

provide significant benefits for our collective customers. Western

Window Systems delivers growth by disrupting industry norms and adopting

non-traditional approaches to contemporary windows and doors systems.

With a developed footprint across the South and West, we believe the

combined company will be well positioned to drive profitable, sustained

growth, including opportunities to introduce our respective products to

each other’s customer base. The transaction is expected to be accretive

in the first year and facilitate strong cash flow generation, enabling

us to delever quickly. We believe this transaction will accelerate our

ability to enhance value creation for our shareholders.”

“PGT Innovations is an organization whose values and culture align with

our own,” said Scott Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer of

Western Window Systems. “PGT Innovations’ enviable understanding of, and

sales into, the repair and remodel market provides a great opportunity

for collaboration to service our customers’ total business needs and the

needs of new dealer customers who have a focused presence in that

segment. We look forward to working closely with Jeff and the PGT

Innovations leadership team to continue our focus on innovation and

excellence as part of a more diversified company that we believe will be

even stronger. Additionally, we thank PWP Growth Equity for all of their

collaboration and support in helping us achieve tremendous growth over

the past few years.”

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

Expands Geographic Footprint and Solidifies PGT Innovations as a

Leading Company in Multiple Segments



  • This transaction is intended to advance PGT Innovations’ goal of
    developing a national platform for premium windows and doors by
    providing a strong presence outside of Florida. Together, PGT
    Innovations and Western Window Systems expect to access broader and
    new customer categories in the United States and expand sales of
    Western Window Systems’ products in regions PGT Innovations already
    serves.


  • By selling PGT Innovations’ existing brands alongside Western Window
    Systems’ products across an expanded geographic footprint, PGT
    Innovations expects to strengthen brand recognition and leadership.

Strengthens Margins, Maintains Strong Balance Sheet and Enhances

Financial Flexibility



  • The combined company is expected to benefit from a robust financial
    profile and increased flexibility.


  • The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to PGT
    Innovations’ cash EPS and gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, and
    accretive to PGT Innovations’ GAAP EPS in the first half of 2019. PGT
    Innovations is targeting margin improvement of 150 to 200 basis
    points, depending on brand mix, as it realizes cost synergies and
    continues to offer both companies’ high-value products to an even
    broader customer base.


  • As a result of the combined company’s increased scale and PGT
    Innovations’ experience integrating acquisitions, PGT Innovations
    expects to achieve annual cost savings beginning in the first quarter
    of 2019, with approximately $8 million to $12 million realized by the
    end of 2019, primarily from procurement-related efficiencies,
    including reduced materials costs, SG&A efficiencies and technology
    platform rationalization.


  • PGT Innovations expects to maintain a strong balance sheet to provide
    continued flexibility for strategic investments to support innovation
    and growth initiatives.

Combining Go-to-Market Sales Strategies Creates Cross-Selling

Opportunities



  • This transaction is expected to advance PGT Innovations’ multi-brand
    go-to-market strategy by expanding its footprint across a broader
    range of residential and commercial categories.


  • PGT Innovations has demonstrated an ability to build long-term
    relationships with dealers and distributors, and Western Window
    Systems has developed strong end-user loyalty to generate “pull
    through” product demand. Combining these two strategies is expected to
    increase overall sales and customer loyalty.


  • PGT Innovations intends to leverage its strong network of dealers and
    experience in the repair and remodel segment to increase Western
    Window Systems’ working relationships with architects, custom home
    builders and designers, and help the dealers in its network become
    even more productive.

Accelerates Growth by Significantly Increasing and Diversifying

Product Offerings



  • The addition of Western Window Systems’ product offerings is expected
    to enable PGT Innovations to expand its portfolio beyond primarily
    impact-resistant products to products in the fast-growing contemporary
    door and window systems segment that unify indoor/outdoor living for
    residential, commercial and multi-family customers.


  • Western Window Systems’ strategic investments across its organization
    are expected to provide substantial operating leverage. Specifically,
    Western Window Systems has recently invested in its manufacturing
    capacity, automation, and sales and marketing infrastructure,
    including relocating to a new state-of-the-art facility with upgraded
    engineering and manufacturing capabilities.


  • Over the past 12 months, Western Window Systems has introduced 14 new
    products focused on energy efficiency and structural performance,
    including a full line of 7000 product series that satisfies the most
    stringent energy efficiency standards in North America. These products
    serve as a key differentiator in many of Western Window Systems’
    target markets due to increased regulations and demand for
    energy-efficient products. Since January 1, 2017, Western Window
    Systems has onboarded 186 new dealers.

Continues Shared Focus on Customer Service and Product Innovation



  • PGT Innovations and Western Window Systems share a deep commitment to
    high-quality products, robust research and development, and a focus on
    customers and consumers. Western Window Systems’ unique and
    entrepreneurial culture complements PGT Innovations’ focus on putting
    the customer first, continuous improvement and dedicated workforce,
    positioning the combined company to extend its track record of
    operational excellence and success in key customer metrics.


  • As a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative window and door
    systems that unify indoor/outdoor living, Western Window Systems is
    expected to contribute to continued new product development on a
    larger scale.

Delivers an Experienced Management Team with Proven Track Record

Both companies have highly experienced executive teams with proven

leaders, and the combined company will reflect the management strengths

and capabilities of both companies. Upon completion of the transaction,

Mr. Gates will join PGT Innovations’ executive leadership team as Senior

Vice President of PGT Innovations and President of Western Window

Systems. The other members of Western Window Systems’ leadership team

are expected to maintain leadership roles at the combined company.

“We welcome Western Window Systems’ talented 330 employees into the PGT

Innovations family and look forward to working with them to build on

each company’s record of growth and success,” commented Mr. Jackson.

Following the close of the transaction, Western Window Systems will

become a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT Innovations. Western Window

Systems will continue to operate and manufacture products as a separate

and distinct brand under the PGT Innovations house of brands. PGT

Innovations will retain its headquarters in Florida, and the combined

company will maintain manufacturing operations in Arizona.

Transaction Financing, Approvals and Timing to Close

PGT Innovations expects to finance the transaction through a combination

of cash on hand and $315 million of incremental debt, for which it has

received financing commitments. At closing, PGT Innovations’ pro forma

debt-to-EBITDA ratio is expected to be approximately 4.0x. PGT

Innovations intends to delever quickly as it has done following prior

transactions.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the PGT Innovations

Board of Directors, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of

2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Jones Day is serving as legal counsel and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey,

Inc. is serving as financial advisor to PGT Innovations. Duff & Phelps

LLC provided a fairness opinion to the PGT Innovations Board. Jefferies

LLC is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as

legal counsel to Western Window Systems.

Strong Second Quarter Sales Drives Increase in 2018 Outlook

PGT Innovations also today reported preliminary net sales for its second

quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $169 million, compared to $137 million in

the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 23 percent.

Based on these strong results, PGT Innovations today raised its guidance

for its 2018 fiscal year. The revised guidance is for legacy PGT

Innovations and does not include Western Window Systems. PGT Innovations

now expects to finish toward the high end of the following ranges, with

all comparisons to fiscal year 2017:

Net sales of $580 million to $600 million, increasing 13 percent to 17

percent;

Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $110 million,

increasing 19 percent to 31 percent;

Net income per diluted share

of $0.95 to $1.10; and

Free cash flow of $62 million to $72 million.

PGT Innovations will provide a comprehensive statement of its financial

results for the second quarter on July 30, 2018, as previously announced.

Conference Call

PGT Innovations and Western Window Systems will host a conference call

to discuss the transaction today at 9:00 a.m. eastern time. The

conference call will be available at the same time through the Investor

Relations section of the PGT Innovations website, http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events-and-presentations.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call ten

minutes before the start time: 877-883-0383 (U.S.) and 412-902-6506

(Canada and international). The conference ID is 3739702.

A replay of the call will be available within one hour after the end of

the call on July 24, 2018, through August 7, 2018. To access the replay,

dial 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088

(international) and refer to pass code 10122540.

You may also provide your contact information in advance by using the

following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pgti180724PVznHxG3.html.

At the time of the call, the phone number you provided will be

automatically called and connected to the conference.

Presentation and Infographic

Associated presentation materials and an infographic regarding the

transaction will be available at http://ir.pgtinnovations.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with

approximately 2,800 employees, creates value through customer

relationships, understanding the needs of the industries it serves, a

drive to create the strongest, safest impact-resistant products on the

market, and a commitment to always moving our business and products

forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI® and CGI® Commercial,

PGT® Custom Windows & Doors and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the

nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors,

holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the

S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About Western Window Systems

Founded in Phoenix in 1959, Western Window Systems designs and

manufactures door and window systems that bring indoor/outdoor spaces

together. Inspired by modern living, their high-quality products are

available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for

unlimited design possibilities in residential, prefab, retail,

commercial, and educational projects. From superior craftsmanship and

timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems

is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout

North America.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial measures and terms not calculated

in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

We believe that presentation of non-GAAP measures such as adjusted

EBITDA and free cash flow, provides investors and analysts with an

alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that

enables investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current

performance compared to past performance. We also believe these non-GAAP

measures provide investors with a better baseline for assessing our

future earnings potential. The non-GAAP measures included in this

release are provided to give investors access to types of measures that

we use in analyzing our results.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for the items included

in the accompanying reconciliation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a ratio of

adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of our total revenue. We believe that

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to

investors and analysts about the Company's performance because they

eliminate the effects of period-to-period changes in taxes, costs

associated with capital investments and interest expense. Adjusted

EBITDA does not give effect to the cash the Company must use to service

its debt or pay its income taxes and thus does not reflect the actual

funds generated from operations or available for capital investments.

Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures.

Free Cash Flow is used by investors and management to analyze the

ability to service and repay debt and return value directly to

shareholders.

Our calculations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free

cash flow are not necessarily comparable to calculations performed by

other companies and reported as similarly titled measures. These

non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared

in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or

superior to GAAP measures.

No reconciliation of the forecasted adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA

margin and free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure for future

periods is included in this press release because we are unable to

quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the

GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company

believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that

would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the

“Exchange Act”) and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. These “forward-looking statements” involve risks and uncertainties

which could cause actual results to differ materially from those

contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking

statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology, such as “may,” “expect,” “expectations,” “outlook,”

“forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “believe,” “could,” “project,”

“estimate,” “anticipate,” “should” and similar terminology. These risks

and uncertainties include factors such as:



  • our ability to consummate the transaction on the terms or timeline
    currently contemplated, or at all;


  • the ability to successfully integrate the Western Window Systems
    operations into our existing operations and the diversion of
    management’s attention from ongoing business and regular business
    responsibilities to effect such integration;


  • the effects of increased expenses or unanticipated liabilities
    incurred as a result of or due to activities related to, the
    acquisition;


  • the risk that the anticipated cost savings, synergies, revenue
    enhancement strategies and other benefits from the acquisition may not
    be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected or that
    our actual integration costs may exceed our estimates;


  • disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain
    relationships with customers or suppliers of Western Window Systems;


  • our level of indebtedness, which will increase in connection with the
    Transaction;


  • adverse changes in new home starts and home remodeling trends,
    especially in Florida, where the substantial portion of our sales are
    currently generated and are expected to continue to be generated after
    the consummation of the acquisition, and in the western United States,
    where the substantial portion of Western Window Systems’ sales are
    generated;


  • macroeconomic conditions in Florida, where the substantial portion of
    our sales are generated, and in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada,
    Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, where the substantial portion
    of the sales of Western Window Systems are generated, and in the U.S.
    generally;


  • raw material prices, especially for aluminum, glass and vinyl,
    including, price increases due to the implementation of tariffs and
    other trade-related restrictions;


  • our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key
    materials;


  • sales fluctuations to and changes in our relationships with key
    customers, including the customers of Western Window Systems following
    the consummation of the acquisition of Western Window Systems;


  • in addition to the acquisition, our ability to successfully integrate
    businesses we may acquire, or that any business we acquire may not
    perform as we expected at the time we acquired it;


  • transportation costs;


  • our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines and, after the
    consummation of the acquisition, contemporary indoor/outdoor window
    and door systems;


  • product liability and warranty claims brought against us;


  • federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable
    changes in local building codes and environmental and energy code
    regulations;


  • our dependence on our limited number of geographically concentrated
    manufacturing facilities, and on consumer preferences for those types
    and styles of products;


  • risks associated with our information technology systems, including
    cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our
    systems by “hackers” and theft of data and information from our
    systems, and the risks that our information technology systems, and
    those of Western Window Systems following the acquisition, do not
    function as intended or experience temporary or long-term failures to
    perform as intended; and


  • the other risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with
    the SEC.

Statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements

include, without limitation, our expectations regarding: (1) demand for

our products going forward; (2) the benefits expected from the

heightened awareness of impact resistant window and door products

resulting from Hurricane Irma and our post-Irma advertising; (3) the

Company’s ability to capture a meaningful share of any increased demand

for impact-resistant products; (4) our financial and operational

performance for our 2018 fiscal year; (5) new housing starts and housing

market conditions in 2018 and beyond, especially with respect to the

State of Florida and the states in the Western U.S. where Western Window

Systems sells most of its products; (6) the breadth and innovativeness

of our product offerings, and their attractiveness to consumers; (7) the

ability of our management team and employees to execute our strategy;

(8) our ability to deleverage our debt position following the Western

Window System Acquisition; and (9) the consummation of and the

realization of the expected benefits of the acquisition, including the

ability to sell Western Window Systems’ products profitably or at all in

the repair and remodel market and in PGT Innovations’ core markets, and

the ability to sell PGT Innovations’ products in Western Window Systems’

core markets profitably or at all.

Contacts

PGT Innovations

Investor Relations:

Brad West,

941-480-1600

Senior Vice President and CFO

BWest@PGTInnovations.com

or

Media

Relations:

Danielle Mikesell, 941-480-1600

Senior Vice

President, Marketing & Innovation

DMikesell@PGTInnovations.com

or

Ed

Trissel / Joseph Sala

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

or

Western

Window Systems

Heather Zorge, 602-304-2913

Chief Financial

Officer

hzorge@westernws.com

