Best Philips Hue Deals:
Save up to $36 on Philips Hue 2 Pack Starter Kit. This offer is available at Amazon.
Save up to $30 on a Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit. This offer can be purchased on Amazon.
Save up to $55 on a Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit. Target will be offering a $55 gift card with purchase.
Save $10 on a Philips Hue White and Color Smart Lightstrip. This offer is available at Walmart.
Save $35 on a Philips 80" Hue Light Strip. This offer is available at Target and comes in the form of a gift card.
Philips has created a high-quality range of smart lights with their Hue ecosystem. Hue products connect with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit so they can be controlled by voice. They also have the ability to be scheduled. Hue Color products are capable of millions of colors. Additionally, there are a range of accessories that work in the ecosystem such as wireless remotes.
Quantities and availability of products vary during Black Friday. Some stores may continue their sales through Cyber Monday but supplies are likely to be limited. It’s also not guaranteed that stores will continue their sales.
Philips just recently updated their Hue product line and new bulbs can now be controlled individually through Bluetooth. The Hue Bridge is used to connect all Hue lightbulbs together so they can be controlled through smartphones.
Philips Hue A19 Color bulbs have up to 16 million different colors to choose from. Philips also makes bulbs that only offer white colors that are significantly cheaper. Additionally, Philips has LED lightstrips that can be used to create dramatic lighting in a house.
Philips maintains a library of formulas that people can use. Some formulas make the bulbs automatically adjust to music. Others set the lights to turn on prior to waking up. This can decrease drowsiness when waking especially in the winter.
There are numerous smart products that will be on sale for Black Friday. Smart lights are many people’s first foray into making their homes smarter. Many people explore smart thermostats, switches, and cameras after buying their first smart product. This year, Target has some of the biggest discounts on Philips Hue products.
