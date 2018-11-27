Just in Time for Spring Training, Guest Rooms and Pool Now

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#airporthotels--Columbia Sussex, one of the largest Marriott franchisees in the country,

continues its aggressive renovation program to at least nine of its

Marriott owned and operated properties. Known for its proximity to

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the vibrant downtown Phoenix

scene and Major League Baseball’s spring training venues, Phoenix

Airport Marriott has completed Phase I of its multi-million dollar

renovation, which includes all guest rooms, suites and pool area.

Being a sports-centric city, the hotel has played host to NBA All Star

Terry Porter, number one NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton, MLB Announcer

Harold Reynolds, several college athletic teams, scouts from various MLB

teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets,

Kansas City Royals, and the Cincinnati Reds to name a few.

Phase II will include public and meeting spaces, the restaurant,

bar/lounge and Marriott’s signature Greatroom lobby, and is expected to

be complete in spring 2019. The hotel’s design is inspired by the Greek

myth of the phoenix bird that regenerates itself, raw elements, rich

desert tones and energetic geometric patterns that take guests on a

sophisticated journey.

Phase I: Guest Rooms and Pool

With a base of warm, modern textures, the new guest room color palette

reflects the Valley of Sun’s Sonoran desert and the Salt River Valley.

All 347 guest rooms, including two presidential suites, have been

renovated to reflect this design philosophy using wood, and earthy tones

that Valley of the Sun is known for, coupled with a modern and upscale

twist reflecting Marriott’s modern aesthetic.

Many guest rooms with balconies overlook the serenity of Camelback

Mountain and the South Mountain Range. The Concierge Level, Mountain

View Hospitality and Parlor Suites are perfect for small functions,

meetings or for overnight stays and can be configured to include up to

two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and sofa bed. With more than 750 square feet

of living space, two-bedrooms, and three-baths, the two Parlor Suites

are the largest sleeping rooms in the hotel. The rooms adjoining the

Parlor Suite have a king-sized bed with beautiful views of South

Mountain. The luxury furnishings include a spacious Parlor with a

55-inch flat screen television, an eight-seat dining table, a fold out

sofa and kitchenette.

Room rates start at $279.95. Each luxurious guest room is designed for

optimal rest and productivity with architectural framing, contrasting

finishes and wall cladding, upscale bathroom fixtures, and thoughtful

solutions to enhance a guest’s stay, such as:



  • Convenient wall outlets, lamp outlets and nightstands outfitted with
    USB ports for multiple electronic devices


  • Luxurious bedding with cotton-rich linens and fluffy pillows


  • High-speed Wi-Fi and a large desk with comfortable chair and plug-in
    panels


  • 50-inch flat-panel TVs with premium cable and movie channels to keep
    guests well-entertained. Enseo In-Room Entertainment also brings the
    content guests want directly to the guest room TV, including Netflix®,
    Hulu®, HBO GO®, YouTube®, Pandora®, and Crackle®.


  • Strategically placed mirrors, including back-lit vanity mirror and
    full length mirrors

The Concierge Lounge, located on the 12th floor, offers exclusive access

to personalized business and Concierge services, all-day dining options

and evening cocktails. It is an exclusive area for Marriott elite

guests. The hotel’s pool, a central amenity of any desert hotel, has

been redesigned, complete with cabanas and outstanding food and beverage

service.

Phase II: Lobby and Meeting Spaces, Greatroom

Upon entering the hotel’s spacious lobby, guests will be greeted at the

front desk kiosks by team members who embrace The Valley of the Sun’s

warmth and hospitality and seamlessly handle their check in.

The hotel’s more than 24,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting

spaces comprise 15 event rooms, ten breakout rooms, with the largest

space accommodating up to 750 guests. Marriott’s signature Greatroom is

a hub of activity for lounging, dining, meeting and connecting. The

hotel’s Greatroom will be located on the lobby level.

About Phoenix Airport Marriott

The 347-room Phoenix Airport Marriott is undergoing a multi-million

dollar renovation. The hotel features 24,000 square feet of meeting

space, superb catering, on-site event planners, and choice

accommodations for guests. Located just five minutes from the Phoenix

Sky Harbor International Airport, guests can hop on the hotel’s

complimentary shuttle to and from the airport and hotel. The hotel is

ideally located near Arizona State University, Old Towne Scottsdale, and

is surrounded by well-known golf courses, including TPC Scottsdale and

Papago Golf Course, home to ASU’s Golf Team. Nearby attractions include

Chase Field, Phoenix Zoo, Sun Devil Stadium, Talking Stick Arena,

Talking Stick Fields, Home of Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado

Rockies Spring Training, Phoenix Convention Center and State Farm

Stadium. For hotel reservations, visit www.marriott.com

or call 800-721-7033 or 602-273-7373. The hotel is located at 1101 North

44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85008.

