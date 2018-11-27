Just in Time for Spring Training, Guest Rooms and Pool Now
Complete; Public Space, Meeting Rooms, Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Round
Out Phase II
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#airporthotels--Columbia Sussex, one of the largest Marriott franchisees in the country,
continues its aggressive renovation program to at least nine of its
Marriott owned and operated properties. Known for its proximity to
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the vibrant downtown Phoenix
scene and Major League Baseball’s spring training venues, Phoenix
Airport Marriott has completed Phase I of its multi-million dollar
renovation, which includes all guest rooms, suites and pool area.
Being a sports-centric city, the hotel has played host to NBA All Star
Terry Porter, number one NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton, MLB Announcer
Harold Reynolds, several college athletic teams, scouts from various MLB
teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets,
Kansas City Royals, and the Cincinnati Reds to name a few.
Phase II will include public and meeting spaces, the restaurant,
bar/lounge and Marriott’s signature Greatroom lobby, and is expected to
be complete in spring 2019. The hotel’s design is inspired by the Greek
myth of the phoenix bird that regenerates itself, raw elements, rich
desert tones and energetic geometric patterns that take guests on a
sophisticated journey.
Phase I: Guest Rooms and Pool
With a base of warm, modern textures, the new guest room color palette
reflects the Valley of Sun’s Sonoran desert and the Salt River Valley.
All 347 guest rooms, including two presidential suites, have been
renovated to reflect this design philosophy using wood, and earthy tones
that Valley of the Sun is known for, coupled with a modern and upscale
twist reflecting Marriott’s modern aesthetic.
Many guest rooms with balconies overlook the serenity of Camelback
Mountain and the South Mountain Range. The Concierge Level, Mountain
View Hospitality and Parlor Suites are perfect for small functions,
meetings or for overnight stays and can be configured to include up to
two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and sofa bed. With more than 750 square feet
of living space, two-bedrooms, and three-baths, the two Parlor Suites
are the largest sleeping rooms in the hotel. The rooms adjoining the
Parlor Suite have a king-sized bed with beautiful views of South
Mountain. The luxury furnishings include a spacious Parlor with a
55-inch flat screen television, an eight-seat dining table, a fold out
sofa and kitchenette.
Room rates start at $279.95. Each luxurious guest room is designed for
optimal rest and productivity with architectural framing, contrasting
finishes and wall cladding, upscale bathroom fixtures, and thoughtful
solutions to enhance a guest’s stay, such as:
Convenient wall outlets, lamp outlets and nightstands outfitted with
USB ports for multiple electronic devices
Luxurious bedding with cotton-rich linens and fluffy pillows
High-speed Wi-Fi and a large desk with comfortable chair and plug-in
panels
50-inch flat-panel TVs with premium cable and movie channels to keep
guests well-entertained. Enseo In-Room Entertainment also brings the
content guests want directly to the guest room TV, including Netflix®,
Hulu®, HBO GO®, YouTube®, Pandora®, and Crackle®.
Strategically placed mirrors, including back-lit vanity mirror and
full length mirrors
The Concierge Lounge, located on the 12th floor, offers exclusive access
to personalized business and Concierge services, all-day dining options
and evening cocktails. It is an exclusive area for Marriott elite
guests. The hotel’s pool, a central amenity of any desert hotel, has
been redesigned, complete with cabanas and outstanding food and beverage
service.
Phase II: Lobby and Meeting Spaces, Greatroom
Upon entering the hotel’s spacious lobby, guests will be greeted at the
front desk kiosks by team members who embrace The Valley of the Sun’s
warmth and hospitality and seamlessly handle their check in.
The hotel’s more than 24,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting
spaces comprise 15 event rooms, ten breakout rooms, with the largest
space accommodating up to 750 guests. Marriott’s signature Greatroom is
a hub of activity for lounging, dining, meeting and connecting. The
hotel’s Greatroom will be located on the lobby level.
About Phoenix Airport Marriott
The 347-room Phoenix Airport Marriott is undergoing a multi-million
dollar renovation. The hotel features 24,000 square feet of meeting
space, superb catering, on-site event planners, and choice
accommodations for guests. Located just five minutes from the Phoenix
Sky Harbor International Airport, guests can hop on the hotel’s
complimentary shuttle to and from the airport and hotel. The hotel is
ideally located near Arizona State University, Old Towne Scottsdale, and
is surrounded by well-known golf courses, including TPC Scottsdale and
Papago Golf Course, home to ASU’s Golf Team. Nearby attractions include
Chase Field, Phoenix Zoo, Sun Devil Stadium, Talking Stick Arena,
Talking Stick Fields, Home of Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado
Rockies Spring Training, Phoenix Convention Center and State Farm
Stadium. For hotel reservations, visit www.marriott.com
or call 800-721-7033 or 602-273-7373. The hotel is located at 1101 North
44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85008.
