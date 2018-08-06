Nudges designed by nursing and IT leaders improve patient, family and
clinician experience
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCRA #clinicalcommunication--Vocera
Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical
communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Phoenix
Children’s Hospital has again expanded its use of the Vocera system to
improve patient, family and clinician experiences one nudge at a time.
One of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix
Children’s boasts a medical staff of nearly 1,000 pediatric specialists
across more than 75 pediatric subspecialties. With a growing number of
care team members, an expanding footprint, and a focus on delivering
patient-centered care, clinical and IT leaders at the hospital
understand that communication is key.
“The entire ecosystem of our communication and messaging is
fundamentally built on Vocera,” said David Higginson, executive vice
president and chief information officer at Phoenix Children’s. “The
technology is deeply ingrained into the hospital’s clinical and
operational workflows.”
When the Vocera system was implemented at Phoenix Children’s more than
15 years ago, nurses were the main users. Adoption of the hands-free
Vocera Badge quickly spread to physicians, who now use the wearable
device and the Vocera secure app on smartphones to communicate with each
other, nurses and other care team members via text messages or voice
calls on their devices of choice.
“I prefer to communicate with nurses through a Vocera text message
because I can respond as soon as it is convenient and not be interrupted
if I'm with a patient or talking to a family member,” said John Hartley,
MD, pediatric hospitalist. “Plus, unlike with a missed phone call or
traditional page, secure texting provides patient-centric context, which
helps me decide how and when to respond.”
Contextual information makes it easier for clinicians to respond quickly
and appropriately to specific situations, which is why the IT team is
collaborating with the Magnet Nursing Counsel at Phoenix Children’s to
identify, design and implement patient-centric nudge notifications.
Triggered by a specific event in the EHR, nudges with context are sent
automatically to a patient’s nurse or care team on their device of
choice to remind them to close the loop on an important task or
documentation.
Nurses are required to document pain scores 45 minutes after
administering pain medication. If the score hasn’t been documented in
the EHR in that timeframe, a nudge is sent to the nurse, who can respond
directly on his or her mobile device with the pain score, which
automatically goes back into the EHR. Nudges are also used to remind
nurses of home medication or breast milk being stored in hospital
refrigerators during a patient’s stay. These nudges include the name of
the patient, what is being stored in the refrigerator, and where. Using
intelligent alerting and escalation rules, the hospital is ensuring
patients and families make it back home with their valuable resources.
Nudges can also save valuable time. Nurses often spend time following up
on the status of pharmacy orders. A simple nudge letting them know the
order is in process, out for delivery, and delivered saves countless
calls and disruption to nurses and pharmacists. Similarly, keeping
nurses up-to-date on last-minute changes to surgery schedules can be
challenging. An automated, proactive nudge with the latest times can
prevent confusion and stress, and ensure patients are properly prepped.
“Nudge notifications are yet another unique and innovative way the
hospital is using Vocera technology to improve communication and the
healthcare experience for patients, families and care teams alike,” said
Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera. “We have been a proud partner
of Phoenix Children’s for more than a decade and look forward to seeing
what the clinical and IT teams do next.”
About Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Phoenix Children’s is Arizona’s only children’s hospital recognized by
U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals. Phoenix Children's
provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent
care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest.
As one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix
Children’s provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties.
Phoenix Children’s is poised for continued growth in quality patient
care, research and medical education. For more information about the
hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve
the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling
hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In
2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way
care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading
platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare
facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text
securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable
Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical
and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff
response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In
addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care
facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.
Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move
and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or
information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most
Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,
and follow @VoceraComm
on Twitter.
Vocera® and the Vocera logo are
trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United
States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this
release are the property of their respective owners.
