Nudges designed by nursing and IT leaders improve patient, family and

clinician experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCRA #clinicalcommunication--Vocera

Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical

communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Phoenix

Children’s Hospital has again expanded its use of the Vocera system to

improve patient, family and clinician experiences one nudge at a time.

One of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix

Children’s boasts a medical staff of nearly 1,000 pediatric specialists

across more than 75 pediatric subspecialties. With a growing number of

care team members, an expanding footprint, and a focus on delivering

patient-centered care, clinical and IT leaders at the hospital

understand that communication is key.

“The entire ecosystem of our communication and messaging is

fundamentally built on Vocera,” said David Higginson, executive vice

president and chief information officer at Phoenix Children’s. “The

technology is deeply ingrained into the hospital’s clinical and

operational workflows.”

When the Vocera system was implemented at Phoenix Children’s more than

15 years ago, nurses were the main users. Adoption of the hands-free

Vocera Badge quickly spread to physicians, who now use the wearable

device and the Vocera secure app on smartphones to communicate with each

other, nurses and other care team members via text messages or voice

calls on their devices of choice.

“I prefer to communicate with nurses through a Vocera text message

because I can respond as soon as it is convenient and not be interrupted

if I'm with a patient or talking to a family member,” said John Hartley,

MD, pediatric hospitalist. “Plus, unlike with a missed phone call or

traditional page, secure texting provides patient-centric context, which

helps me decide how and when to respond.”

Contextual information makes it easier for clinicians to respond quickly

and appropriately to specific situations, which is why the IT team is

collaborating with the Magnet Nursing Counsel at Phoenix Children’s to

identify, design and implement patient-centric nudge notifications.

Triggered by a specific event in the EHR, nudges with context are sent

automatically to a patient’s nurse or care team on their device of

choice to remind them to close the loop on an important task or

documentation.

Nurses are required to document pain scores 45 minutes after

administering pain medication. If the score hasn’t been documented in

the EHR in that timeframe, a nudge is sent to the nurse, who can respond

directly on his or her mobile device with the pain score, which

automatically goes back into the EHR. Nudges are also used to remind

nurses of home medication or breast milk being stored in hospital

refrigerators during a patient’s stay. These nudges include the name of

the patient, what is being stored in the refrigerator, and where. Using

intelligent alerting and escalation rules, the hospital is ensuring

patients and families make it back home with their valuable resources.

Nudges can also save valuable time. Nurses often spend time following up

on the status of pharmacy orders. A simple nudge letting them know the

order is in process, out for delivery, and delivered saves countless

calls and disruption to nurses and pharmacists. Similarly, keeping

nurses up-to-date on last-minute changes to surgery schedules can be

challenging. An automated, proactive nudge with the latest times can

prevent confusion and stress, and ensure patients are properly prepped.

“Nudge notifications are yet another unique and innovative way the

hospital is using Vocera technology to improve communication and the

healthcare experience for patients, families and care teams alike,” said

Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera. “We have been a proud partner

of Phoenix Children’s for more than a decade and look forward to seeing

what the clinical and IT teams do next.”

About Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix Children’s is Arizona’s only children’s hospital recognized by

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals. Phoenix Children's

provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent

care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest.

As one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix

Children’s provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties.

Phoenix Children’s is poised for continued growth in quality patient

care, research and medical education. For more information about the

hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve

the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling

hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In

2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way

care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading

platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700

facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare

facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text

securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable

Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical

and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff

response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In

addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care

facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.

Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move

and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or

information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most

Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,

and follow @VoceraComm

on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are

trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United

States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this

release are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Vocera Communications, Inc.

Shanna Hearon, 669-999-3368

shearon@vocera.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles