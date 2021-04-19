Phoenix Industrial Market Welcomes New Class-A Cold Storage Facility

“There’s an incredible story of companies relocating to Phoenix from Southern California and serving that market from the West Valley/Loop 303,” says Alex Langerman, co-founder and COO of Cold Summit Development. “Cost plays a role, but the locational quality of the Loop 303 corridor stacks up to any other industrial area in the country.”

“We are thrilled to be working with the city of Glendale to bring this critical food infrastructure asset to the Phoenix MSA. We are big believers in the growth story and look forward to being additive to that. We are also excited to support the local public schools and educational programs through our Cold Summit Giving efforts,” says Scott Pertel, president and CEO of Cold Summit Development.

Cold Summit PHX will include high quality office space, flexible structural bay spacing to accommodate multiple racking configurations, a 51-foot clear height in the warehouse with full temperature convertibility, 156 trailer drop spots and more than 75,000 pallet positions.