Phoenix Model Market Expands ATSC 3.0 Service to Include Single Frequency Network for Improved Reception

New Feature of NEXTGEN TV Simplifies Reception for Viewers, Expands Coverage for Broadcasters
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadcasters participating in the Phoenix Model Market launch of next-generation TV service today announced the addition of a Single Frequency Network in Arizona’s largest media market, a move that will give enhance reception for viewers and broaden the reach of broadcasters transmitting to NEXTGEN TV sets.
KASW, a CW affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has put into service one of the first Single Frequency Network (SFN) installations, with the assistance of the Phoenix Model Market participants. The Federal Communications Commission first approved use of an SFN in the Phoenix market in 2018.
Hitachi-Comark is providing the transmission equipment required at both the South Mountain and Shaw Butte SFN node locations. The tower and transmission facilities are provided by American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT). Both companies have provided tremendous supportive help in making this installation a success.
ETRI, (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute) as well as manufacturers, Cleverlogic, Agos and KaiMedia, based in South Korea, will provide the test equipment as well as technical support required to calibrate the SFN.
“A Single Frequency Network makes use of multiple strategically placed transmitters placed on the air within the coverage area on the same channel and carrying the same services. This increases the signal level available for over-the-air viewing and decreases the viewer's need for a more complex receiving antenna, while enabling future use of mobility services to NEXTGEN TV-equipped devices as found in automobiles. The objective results of SFN performance will be shared with the broadcast industry, and this project will truly be an International effort,” explained Pearl TV engineer David Folsom, who has worked with the TV broadcasters as well as the equipment manufacturers to make the Phoenix SFN a reality.
KASW is acting as the host station, with sharing agreements to carry the simulcast of its sister station, the Scripps-owned KNXV (ABC), as well as KSAZ (Fox) and KUTP (Fox Xtra) as next-generation TV broadcasts. All these services are carried within the same physical channel but they will appear as their originally assigned channels on all NEXTGEN TV receivers. Television manufacturers are now offering more than 20 different models of NEXTGEN TV sets from the industry’s most popular Smart TV brands.
Since it was first announced almost three years ago, the collaborative effort to operate the Phoenix Model Market has both provided a test bed for development of next-generation TV service and as a research location to gauge consumer interest in the new capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard. Designed to bring together broadcast with broadband content, the new broadcasts are capable of delivering up to 4K Ultra HD, video with High Dynamic Range and Wide Color Gamut, and an immersive audio experience with Voice Plus control over foreground and audio elements. The result is a much more lifelike and impactful viewing experience, with the additional capability of streamed local content delivered by local broadcasters.
About Pearl TV:
Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl’s membership, comprising more than 750 TV stations, includes nine of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Meredith Local Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA, Inc.
About the Phoenix Model Market:
The Phoenix Model Market is a collaborative effort with a dozen Phoenix, Arizona TV broadcasters who are launching next-gen TV service marketwide, as a model for the TV industry. Participating TV groups and stations in the Phoenix Model Market include: Arizona State University’s Arizona PBS (KAET), E.W. Scripps’ KNXV (ABC), Fox Television Stations’ KSAZ-TV (Fox) and KUTP (MyTV), Meredith’s KPHO (CBS) and KTVK (Independent), E.W. Scripps’ KASW-TV (CW); Telemundo Station Group’s KTAZ (Telemundo), TEGNA’s KPNX (NBC), and Univision’s KFPH-CD (UniMas) and KTVW (Univision).
Contacts
Media:
Dave Arland
(317) 701-0084
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.