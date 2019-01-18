PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press
photo network of Cigna and Express Scripts employees at the Cigna
Norterra office celebrating the combination of the two companies by
filling 1,500 backpacks with food for children at the Nevitt Elementary
School in Tempe, Arizona. The event marked the beginning of a new global
$25 million program, Healthier Kids for Our Future, and demonstrated the
newly combined company’s commitment to communities. The local event is
part of a nationwide Cigna initiative that is the largest-ever in
Blessings in a Backpack’s 10-Year history.
For more about the Cigna/Blessings in a Backpack event:
Employees Kick Off $25 Million Healthier Kids for Our Future Initiative
by Combatting Childhood Hunger Globally
