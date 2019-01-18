PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press

photo network of Cigna and Express Scripts employees at the Cigna

Norterra office celebrating the combination of the two companies by

filling 1,500 backpacks with food for children at the Nevitt Elementary

School in Tempe, Arizona. The event marked the beginning of a new global

$25 million program, Healthier Kids for Our Future, and demonstrated the

newly combined company’s commitment to communities. The local event is

part of a nationwide Cigna initiative that is the largest-ever in

Blessings in a Backpack’s 10-Year history.

For more about the Cigna/Blessings in a Backpack event:

Cigna

Employees Kick Off $25 Million Healthier Kids for Our Future Initiative

by Combatting Childhood Hunger Globally

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company

dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind for

those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and

quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized

solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services

are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna

Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company,

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of

North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts

companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an

integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral

health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related

products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions,

and has more than 160 million customer relationships throughout the

world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on

Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Contacts

Gloria Barone Rosanio, Cigna

609-654-4316

Gloria.baronerosanio@cigna.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles