This live symposium will be held adjunct to the American Society for Clinical Pathology meeting
CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASCP2019--Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), will host the live CME-accredited Medical Crossfire®: Optimizing Pathological Assessment in Lung Cancer: A Focus on Patients with EGFR Mutations, as a satellite symposium adjunct to the American Society for Clinical Pathology 2019 Annual Meeting. The program will take place on Friday, Sept. 13, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center, West Building, room 211A-211B, in Arizona.
The Medical Crossfire® will be chaired by Lynette M. Sholl, M.D., associate professor, pathology, Harvard Medical School, and associate pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital.
“We look forward to this exciting, fast-paced Medical Crossfire style symposium at this year’s American Society of Clinical Pathology meeting,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “The treatment of NSCLC in today’s landscape requires an interdisciplinary pathology and oncology team for the appropriate care of patients, and this program will highlight that interaction through discussion of a variety of clinical scenarios.”
The recommendations and guidelines for pathologic assessment for patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer continue to evolve. This symposium will feature medical oncologists and pathologists in a panel discussion about the pathologic assessment of lung cancer to guide management of the disease. Cutting edge data will be presented as case-based dialogue between multidisciplinary faculty to assess the clinical implication of histologic and EGFR mutational testing results in relation to planning first-line and later treatment regimens.
The expert faculty panel includes the following experts:
Jonathan W. Goldman, M.D., associate professor, medicine, hematology and oncology; associate director of drug development; and director of clinical trials in thoracic oncology, UCLA Health.
Balazs Halmos, M.D., M.S., professor of clinical medicine, director of thoracic oncology and director of clinical cancer genomics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center.
Ignacio I. Wistuba, M.D., professor and chair, department of translational molecular pathology and Anderson clinical faculty chair for cancer treatment and research, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
This live activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians. For more information and to register, click here.
