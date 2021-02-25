PicnicHealth and Wylder Nation Foundation Announce ASMD Accelerate to Contribute to Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Research

ASMD Accelerate centralizes medical records for those living with ASMD or those who have passed away from ASMD. Data from these records will be de-identified and analyzed by Wylder Nation and other researchers to better understand how ASMD progresses over time and how it is managed. Ultimately, the goal is that this data will lead to better care, a better understanding of ASMD, and new treatments.

PicnicHealth has helped tens of thousands of patients with chronic or complex illnesses navigate the healthcare system via their patient product. Through the PicnicHealth Research Platform, the company is working with top life sciences, academic institutions, and advocacy organizations to structure anonymized and aggregated medical records, giving researchers access to longitudinal real-world datasets.