CARSON CITY, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) reported results for the fourth

quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. We reported shareholders'

equity of $176.6 million ($8.52 per share) at December 31, 2018,

compared to $184.5 million ($8.60 per share) at September 30, 2018 and

$207.2 million ($8.95 per share) at December 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

For the fourth quarter of 2018, we reported a net loss of $100,000

($0.01 per share), compared to a net loss of $1.1 million ($0.05 per

share) for the fourth quarter of 2017. Our fourth quarter results of

operations were as follows (in thousands):



 


Three Months Ended



December 31,





2018

 

2017





 

Total revenue


$

2,789

 


$

1,244

 





 

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes


(119

)


(2,064

)

Benefit for federal, foreign, and state income taxes


19

 


336

 

Loss from continuing operations


(100

)


(1,728

)

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax




 


612

 

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax




 


612

 

Net loss attributable to PICO Holdings, Inc.


$

(100

)


$

(1,116

)









 

Full Year Results of Operations

For 2018, we reported a net loss of $3.3 million ($0.15 per share),

compared to net income of $464,000 ($0.02 per share) for 2017. Our full

year results of operations were as follows (in thousands):



 

Year Ended December 31,



2018

 

2017





 

Total revenue


$

13,051

 


$

36,276

 





 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


(3,319

)


10,341


Provision for federal, foreign, and state income taxes


(53

)


(3,082

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations


(3,372

)


7,259

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax






3,053


Income (loss) on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax


43

 


(8,698

)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


43

 


(5,645

)

Net income (loss)


(3,329

)


1,614


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests




 


(1,150

)

Net income (loss) attributable to PICO Holdings, Inc.


$

(3,329

)


$

464

 









 

PICO’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dorothy Timian-Palmer,

commented:

“We continued to execute on our business plan in 2018 by monetizing

assets, returning capital to shareholders, simplifying our corporate

structure and reducing costs.

“We began significant monetizations of our northern Nevada water assets

in 2018 with sales of approximately 511 acre-feet of water rights from

our Carson/Lyon inventory for consideration of $10.3 million and sales

of approximately 77 acre-feet from our Fish Springs Ranch inventory for

consideration of $2.7 million. We also had a sale that closed during the

first quarter of 2019 of another northern Nevada asset - 1,064 acres of

land and 18 acre-feet of water rights at Dodge Flat near Fernley, Nevada

- to a solar power project developer for consideration of $8.9 million.

We believe these sales are indicative of the economic growth occurring

in the region due to robust employment and population increases. While

the timing of future monetizations of our northern Nevada assets is

inherently uncertain, we continue to believe there is strong future

demand for our water inventory as the region’s job and housing demand

continues to grow driving the need for additional sustainable water

resources.

“Our other major water assets are our Long Term Storage Credits (“LTSC”)

located in Arizona.

“Due to the continued drought on the Colorado River system, over the

past 16 years, a new plan has been developed, the Lower Basin Drought

Contingency Plan, known as “DCP”. This plan, as currently devised,

provides for additional water supplies to be held behind Hoover Dam in

Lake Mead requiring a reduction in the volume of water from Arizona,

Nevada, and California’s apportionments. This collective effort is to

stave off a drought declaration and/or to reduce the drought’s impact to

the Lower Basin States of which the most affected would be Arizona by

over 1,000,000 acre-feet through 2026. To date, the states have not yet

agreed on a final DCP and, in the absence of an agreement ultimately

being reached, it is possible that the Secretary of the Interior will

determine the shortage contribution of each state.

“We continue to believe that Vidler’s LTSCs are well positioned to

buffer Arizona through times of water shortage and our LTSCs could be

purchased by state entities and/or municipalities located in the Phoenix

Active Management Area, for Indian Firming purposes and to be used

directly or to help sustain levels in Lake Mead. We continue our

on-going LTSC sales to developers and a golf course which are located

within the Phoenix Active Area Management.

“During 2018 we repurchased approximately 2.5 million of our common

shares (approximately 10.6% of our common shares outstanding at December

31, 2017) for approximately $27.6 million (approximately $11.27 per

share on average) through open market purchases. In addition to the

special dividend paid to shareholders in 2017 of $115.9 million, this

means we have returned approximately $143.5 million to our shareholders

within the past eighteen months.

“From time to time we review potential opportunities to enhance our

existing water assets. To this end, we have entered into an option

agreement to purchase approximately 267 acre-feet of groundwater rights

in the Dayton corridor area of Lyon County in northern Nevada for $4

million ($15,000 per acre-foot) in the second quarter of 2019. In

addition, we also have options to purchase a further 201 acre-feet of

these groundwater rights in the second quarter of 2020 and a final

instalment of 201 acre-feet in the second quarter of 2021 for total

consideration of approximately $6.1 million ($15,153 per acre-foot).

“We believe this potential acquisition of groundwater rights should be

accretive to shareholders for several reasons: These groundwater rights

are a good complement to our existing water inventory in the area and

provide us with additional flexibility for utilizing our entire

inventory as a sustainable water resource for future commercial and

residential development in Lyon County. The potential purchase of these

water rights recycles capital into water resources in the area at what

we believe to be an attractive price on a per acre-foot basis. Finally,

we believe that, in the long-term, the Lyon County area will be a major

beneficiary of the economic growth occurring in the Reno/Sparks/Tahoe

region of northern Nevada and the acquisition of these groundwater

rights and our existing water inventory will be an essential component

of that future growth.

“Our head office is now located in Carson City, Nevada and we have

closed our La Jolla, California office. The finance and accounting

functions previously located in La Jolla have almost been completely

transitioned to Carson City and we expect this to be fully completed by

the time of our annual meeting of shareholders on May 3, 2019 and the

filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2019.

“We have continued to reduce our cost base as we exited our non-water

resource development operations and transitioned our finance function to

Carson City, Nevada. Total costs, excluding cost of real estate and

water assets sold, were $11.1 million in 2018 compared to $12.7 million

in 2017. Our costs in 2018 included a non-cash charge of approximately

$1 million for writing off a legacy investment and an accrual of

approximately $1.2 million for severance and reorganization costs,

primarily related to the planned departure in early May 2019 of our

current Chief Financial Officer.

“We estimate that, once all transitional costs are completed by early

May 2019, our total cash expenses net of operating income, which does

not include any potential asset monetizations, should be approximately

$5.5 million per annum.”

Net Operating Loss Carryforwards

At December 31, 2018, we had approximately $170.1 million of (pre-tax)

federal net operating loss carryforwards, or NOLs, that could be

utilized in certain circumstances to offset our taxable income and

reduce our federal income tax liability. Additional information with

respect to these NOLs is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for

the year ended December 31, 2018 that we filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.

About PICO Holdings, Inc.

Currently, we believe the highest potential return to shareholders is

from a return of capital. As we monetize assets, we intend to return

capital back to shareholders through a stock repurchase program or by

other means such as special dividends. We may, from time to time,

reinvest a portion of proceeds from asset monetizations in further

development of existing assets if we believe the returns on such

reinvestment outweigh the benefits of a return of capital.

As of December 31, 2018, our primary holding was Vidler Water Company,

Inc., a water resource and water storage business with assets and

operations primarily in the Southwestern U.S.

OTHER INFORMATION

At December 31, 2018, PICO Holdings, Inc. had a market capitalization of

$189.4 million, and 20,726,104 shares outstanding.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not historical, including

statements regarding our business objectives, our ability to close

pending sales of our assets and the proceeds therefrom, the future

demand for our water inventory, our ability to sell our LTSCs, the

estimated savings from our transition to Carson City, and our ability to

preserve and utilize NOLs to offset taxable income and reduce our

federal income liability, are forward-looking statements based on

current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and

uncertainties.

In addition, a number of other factors may cause results to differ

materially from our expectations, such as: any slow down or downturn in

the housing recovery or in the real estate markets in which Vidler

operates; fluctuations in the prices of water and water rights;

physical, governmental and legal restrictions on water and water rights;

a downturn in some sectors of the stock market; general economic

conditions; prolonged weakness in the overall U.S. and global economies;

the performance of the businesses; the continued service and

availability of key management personnel; and potential capital

requirements and financing alternatives.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated

with our business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and

Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk

Factors” sections of our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on

Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be

obtained by contacting us at (775) 885-5000 or at http://investors.picoholdings.com.

We undertake no obligation to (and we expressly disclaim any obligation

to) update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, subsequent events, or otherwise, in order to reflect any

event or circumstance which may arise after the date of this press

release, except as may otherwise be required by law. Readers are urged

not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which

speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Chief Executive Officer

(775) 885-5000

