CARSON CITY, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) reported results for the fourth
quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. We reported shareholders'
equity of $176.6 million ($8.52 per share) at December 31, 2018,
compared to $184.5 million ($8.60 per share) at September 30, 2018 and
$207.2 million ($8.95 per share) at December 31, 2017.
Fourth Quarter Results of Operations
For the fourth quarter of 2018, we reported a net loss of $100,000
($0.01 per share), compared to a net loss of $1.1 million ($0.05 per
share) for the fourth quarter of 2017. Our fourth quarter results of
operations were as follows (in thousands):
2018
2017
Total revenue
$
2,789
$
1,244
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(119
)
(2,064
)
Benefit for federal, foreign, and state income taxes
19
336
Loss from continuing operations
(100
)
(1,728
)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
612
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
612
Net loss attributable to PICO Holdings, Inc.
$
(100
)
$
(1,116
)
Full Year Results of Operations
For 2018, we reported a net loss of $3.3 million ($0.15 per share),
compared to net income of $464,000 ($0.02 per share) for 2017. Our full
year results of operations were as follows (in thousands):
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Total revenue
$
13,051
$
36,276
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(3,319
)
10,341
Provision for federal, foreign, and state income taxes
(53
)
(3,082
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(3,372
)
7,259
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
3,053
Income (loss) on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
43
(8,698
)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
43
(5,645
)
Net income (loss)
(3,329
)
1,614
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(1,150
)
Net income (loss) attributable to PICO Holdings, Inc.
$
(3,329
)
$
464
PICO’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dorothy Timian-Palmer,
commented:
“We continued to execute on our business plan in 2018 by monetizing
assets, returning capital to shareholders, simplifying our corporate
structure and reducing costs.
“We began significant monetizations of our northern Nevada water assets
in 2018 with sales of approximately 511 acre-feet of water rights from
our Carson/Lyon inventory for consideration of $10.3 million and sales
of approximately 77 acre-feet from our Fish Springs Ranch inventory for
consideration of $2.7 million. We also had a sale that closed during the
first quarter of 2019 of another northern Nevada asset - 1,064 acres of
land and 18 acre-feet of water rights at Dodge Flat near Fernley, Nevada
- to a solar power project developer for consideration of $8.9 million.
We believe these sales are indicative of the economic growth occurring
in the region due to robust employment and population increases. While
the timing of future monetizations of our northern Nevada assets is
inherently uncertain, we continue to believe there is strong future
demand for our water inventory as the region’s job and housing demand
continues to grow driving the need for additional sustainable water
resources.
“Our other major water assets are our Long Term Storage Credits (“LTSC”)
located in Arizona.
“Due to the continued drought on the Colorado River system, over the
past 16 years, a new plan has been developed, the Lower Basin Drought
Contingency Plan, known as “DCP”. This plan, as currently devised,
provides for additional water supplies to be held behind Hoover Dam in
Lake Mead requiring a reduction in the volume of water from Arizona,
Nevada, and California’s apportionments. This collective effort is to
stave off a drought declaration and/or to reduce the drought’s impact to
the Lower Basin States of which the most affected would be Arizona by
over 1,000,000 acre-feet through 2026. To date, the states have not yet
agreed on a final DCP and, in the absence of an agreement ultimately
being reached, it is possible that the Secretary of the Interior will
determine the shortage contribution of each state.
“We continue to believe that Vidler’s LTSCs are well positioned to
buffer Arizona through times of water shortage and our LTSCs could be
purchased by state entities and/or municipalities located in the Phoenix
Active Management Area, for Indian Firming purposes and to be used
directly or to help sustain levels in Lake Mead. We continue our
on-going LTSC sales to developers and a golf course which are located
within the Phoenix Active Area Management.
“During 2018 we repurchased approximately 2.5 million of our common
shares (approximately 10.6% of our common shares outstanding at December
31, 2017) for approximately $27.6 million (approximately $11.27 per
share on average) through open market purchases. In addition to the
special dividend paid to shareholders in 2017 of $115.9 million, this
means we have returned approximately $143.5 million to our shareholders
within the past eighteen months.
“From time to time we review potential opportunities to enhance our
existing water assets. To this end, we have entered into an option
agreement to purchase approximately 267 acre-feet of groundwater rights
in the Dayton corridor area of Lyon County in northern Nevada for $4
million ($15,000 per acre-foot) in the second quarter of 2019. In
addition, we also have options to purchase a further 201 acre-feet of
these groundwater rights in the second quarter of 2020 and a final
instalment of 201 acre-feet in the second quarter of 2021 for total
consideration of approximately $6.1 million ($15,153 per acre-foot).
“We believe this potential acquisition of groundwater rights should be
accretive to shareholders for several reasons: These groundwater rights
are a good complement to our existing water inventory in the area and
provide us with additional flexibility for utilizing our entire
inventory as a sustainable water resource for future commercial and
residential development in Lyon County. The potential purchase of these
water rights recycles capital into water resources in the area at what
we believe to be an attractive price on a per acre-foot basis. Finally,
we believe that, in the long-term, the Lyon County area will be a major
beneficiary of the economic growth occurring in the Reno/Sparks/Tahoe
region of northern Nevada and the acquisition of these groundwater
rights and our existing water inventory will be an essential component
of that future growth.
“Our head office is now located in Carson City, Nevada and we have
closed our La Jolla, California office. The finance and accounting
functions previously located in La Jolla have almost been completely
transitioned to Carson City and we expect this to be fully completed by
the time of our annual meeting of shareholders on May 3, 2019 and the
filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2019.
“We have continued to reduce our cost base as we exited our non-water
resource development operations and transitioned our finance function to
Carson City, Nevada. Total costs, excluding cost of real estate and
water assets sold, were $11.1 million in 2018 compared to $12.7 million
in 2017. Our costs in 2018 included a non-cash charge of approximately
$1 million for writing off a legacy investment and an accrual of
approximately $1.2 million for severance and reorganization costs,
primarily related to the planned departure in early May 2019 of our
current Chief Financial Officer.
“We estimate that, once all transitional costs are completed by early
May 2019, our total cash expenses net of operating income, which does
not include any potential asset monetizations, should be approximately
$5.5 million per annum.”
Net Operating Loss Carryforwards
At December 31, 2018, we had approximately $170.1 million of (pre-tax)
federal net operating loss carryforwards, or NOLs, that could be
utilized in certain circumstances to offset our taxable income and
reduce our federal income tax liability. Additional information with
respect to these NOLs is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2018 that we filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
About PICO Holdings, Inc.
Currently, we believe the highest potential return to shareholders is
from a return of capital. As we monetize assets, we intend to return
capital back to shareholders through a stock repurchase program or by
other means such as special dividends. We may, from time to time,
reinvest a portion of proceeds from asset monetizations in further
development of existing assets if we believe the returns on such
reinvestment outweigh the benefits of a return of capital.
As of December 31, 2018, our primary holding was Vidler Water Company,
Inc., a water resource and water storage business with assets and
operations primarily in the Southwestern U.S.
OTHER INFORMATION
At December 31, 2018, PICO Holdings, Inc. had a market capitalization of
$189.4 million, and 20,726,104 shares outstanding.
