Pima College 'reskilling' effort aims to help Tucson workers hit by pandemic

Helping lower-wage workers displaced by COVID-19 — particularly hard-hit women and minorities — is the goal of a new effort spearheaded locally by Pima Community College to “reskill” workers for success in a post-pandemic world.

Arizona was recently selected among 20 states to participate in the Reskilling and Recovery Network, a project of the National Governors Association and the American Association of Community Colleges that promotes collaborations to help communities recover from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

The main focus of the Reskilling and Recovery Network is helping women and people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by pandemic-related layoffs particularly in the hospitality, retail and service industries.

Network participants aren’t getting any new funding, nor are any new educational programs required as part of the initiative.

Instead, the network is meant to foster collaborations among community colleges, government agencies, nonprofits and private businesses, building on existing relationships and programs.

Arizona network partners include Pima Community College, Arizona Western College, the Maricopa County Community College District and Yavapai College, representing the state’s 10 community-college districts; the office of Gov. Doug Ducey; the Achieve60AZ Alliance, a statewide nonprofit aimed at helping more Arizonans achieve postsecondary degrees or career certifications; the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Office of Economic Opportunity; the Arizona Community College Coordinating Council; the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.; the Pinal County Economic and Workforce Development Department; and aerospace giant Boeing Co.