Pima County drops annual increases in building-permit fees

Earlier this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading, Pima County suspended a planned increase in development fees.

Over the past several years, Development Services has improved and streamlined many of its processes to provide faster, more efficient service, reduced fee items and allowed a bundling of fees rather than separate charges, the county said.

Measures like remote inspections and a largely digitized application and permitting process has also reduced the need for customers to make in-person visits to the Development Services offices at 201 N. Stone Ave.

As a result, reviews for most building and site construction permits are completed in less than five working days, the county said.

Blackwell said department staffers are cross-trained to avoid time consuming “handoffs” of permit reviews and to allow for the bundling of processes, such as the review and approval processes for water and wastewater systems for all jurisdictions within the county.

For example, Blackwell said, applicants who previously were required to receive approvals for sewer, onsite water treatment facilities and public water systems from the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department and the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality can now save time and effort by getting multiple approvals through Development Services alone.

