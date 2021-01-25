Pima County lands $4M job-training federal grant focused on key industries

Southern Arizonans will have more opportunities to train for jobs in cybersecurity, manufacturing, and transportation, thanks to a $4 million grant to Pima County from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The four-year award from the Labor Department’s H-1B One Workforce Grants will be shared with Cochise and Santa Cruz counties and be used to fund training coordinated through Pima County’s One-Stop jobs agency, said Dan Sullivan, director of community and workforce development.

The Labor Department also awarded the Arizona Board of Regents a grant of more than $8 million, on behalf of Arizona State University for similar job training.

Sullivan said there are many job opportunities in manufacturing, information technology and transportation for trained workers who “upskill” through targeted training programs.

The new grant funding will be released in $1 million annual increments and funneled through One-Stop’s existing training programs and leverage existing partnerships with employer groups, such as Southern Arizona Manufacturing Partners, he said.

“There are a lot of opportunities around,” Sullivan said. “It’s really our goal to ensure those employers have a talent pipeline into the future.”