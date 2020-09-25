Pima County offers COVID-19 grants to small firms in unincorporated areas

Small businesses and nonprofits located in unincorporated areas of Pima County can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to help see them through the COVID-19 pandemic, under a new county program.
The Pima County CARES for Small Business Grant Program has a total budget of $1.7 million, provided from the county’s allocation of federal coronavirus aid.
Qualifying businesses with 30 or fewer employees can use the grant funds to pay for past expenses related to mortgage payments, rent costs, lease payments, and utility expenses.
While businesses in city and towns are not eligible for the county grants, the city of Tucson and some other local municipalities offer their own COVID-19 business grant programs.
Certain types of businesses are not eligible for the county grants, including lending institutions, life insurance companies, foreign companies, cannabis companies, and businesses mainly engaged in political or lobbying activity.
For more information or to apply, go to tucne.ws/1ftn.
