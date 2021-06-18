Pima County program reaches out to give tax breaks to disaster victims

Business taxpayers can also benefit from a prompt tax break, she added.

“Property taxes can be one of the largest expenses if you own a business, and when something like this happens, it’s devastating,” Droubie said. “We’re making sure we do our part, because if our businesses aren’t thriving, neither is our community.”

As part of the program, staffers from the Assessor’s Office visit the disaster sites and contact the owners to help them file claims for value relief.

The property’s valuation is adjusted to reflect a major loss until it is rebuilt and can be reappraised, Droubie said, noting that the department later inspects each property and keeps in contact with the owners as reconstruction progresses.

Droubie said the disaster rapid-response program is just one of several measures her office is taking to provide more services, including plans to increase outreach on programs such as a property-tax freeze offered to seniors and special exemptions for lower-income widows and widowers.

“My philosophy is that government is here to help, and I know that’s not always what it seems like, but that’s what we’re trying do,” she said. “We don’t just want to be that entity that values your house, we want to get out there and provide services also.”

For more information, call the Assessor’s Office at 724-8630.

