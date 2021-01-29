Pima County tops the nation in attracting talent

Pima County made the biggest gains in the country in attracting talent to the region last year, according to recent report.
Emsi, an international labor market data company, analyzed trends in remote work brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic using data on population and migration, growth of jobs and skilled workers, regional competitiveness and education attainment.
Pima County has been rising in the ranks since 2016.
“Pima County has always been a vibrant, thriving community with plenty of cultural, recreational and education opportunities,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said. “Not only are we home to one of the top research universities in the country, we also offer strong job prospects, dozens of hiking and biking trails, and more than 300 days of sunshine a year.”
In a spring 2020 report, Moody’s Analytics said the Tucson region was among the top 10 best areas to recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus because large cities are seeing residents who want to live in less populated areas, such as Tucson, where home prices and homes searches are strong.
“Tucson has transformed itself from a college town to a robust business center with a strong talent pool,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “We have wide open spaces and an affordable cost of living and doing business.”
In the five years preceding the pandemic, the Tucson region had nearly $100 million in capital investments.