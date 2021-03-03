Pinnacle West Adds Seasoned Utility Executive to Its Board of Directors

Prior to being PPL’s Chairman, Spence retired as a full-time PPL employee in June 2020 after serving as Chairman, President and CEO of the company since 2012. He was CEO, President and Chief Operating officer during the 2006-2011 period. As CEO, he focused on operational excellence with numerous initiatives to improve asset management, customer service, reliability and safety. Before joining PPL in June 2006, Spence had 19 years of service with Pepco Holdings, Inc. and its heritage companies.

Spence brings significant public board experience, both from his role as Chairman of PPL (NYSE: PPL) and as a director of the Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB), a Fortune 500 energy infrastructure company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla.