Guldner Named APS President; Trevathan Joins Board of Directors
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corporation today announced that Jeffrey
B. Guldner has been named president of Arizona Public Service
(APS), the company’s principal subsidiary. He will have responsibility
for all areas of APS excluding nuclear generation.
Guldner reports to Don
Brandt, chairman, CEO and president of Pinnacle West and chairman
and CEO of APS. Brandt, who currently serves as chairman of the Nuclear
Energy Institute, will retain direct responsibility
over nuclear generation to leverage his industry experience and ensure
a continued focus on excellence at Palo Verde Generating Station.
Also today, Pinnacle West announced that James E. (Jim) Trevathan,
executive vice president and chief operating officer of Waste Management
Inc., has been elected to the boards
of directors of Pinnacle West and APS. Trevathan is retiring at the
end of this month after a 40-year career with Waste Management.
Guldner most recently served as executive vice president of public
policy, where he had oversight for the company’s regulatory, legal and
government affairs functions. He also has served as general counsel, and
previously had responsibility for customer service.
“Jeff’s legal and public policy experience, and his deep understanding
of complex issues facing our state have been valuable assets to APS,”
said Brandt. “I know that under his thoughtful leadership, the
company will be well positioned to meet the challenges presented by a
growing Arizona.”
Active in a variety of business and cultural organizations throughout
Arizona, Guldner currently chairs the East Valley Partnership and serves
on the boards of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Arizona
Theatre Company. He is a former chair of the Edison Electric Institute’s
Executive Advisory Council for Energy Delivery.
Prior to joining APS in 2004, Guldner was a partner in the Phoenix
office of Snell & Wilmer LLP, where he practiced public utility,
telecommunications and energy law. Guldner was a surface warfare officer
in the United States Navy and an assistant professor of naval history at
the University of Washington.
Guldner received his undergraduate degree from the University of
Iowa in 1987. He graduated magna cum laude from
the Arizona State University College of Law in 1996.
He has completed executive education courses in nuclear reactor
technology at MIT and advanced management at Columbia Business School.
“APS is a great company with a bright future and a long history of
service to Arizona,” said Guldner. “I’m grateful to Don for his support,
confidence and continuing leadership. As I take on these new
responsibilities, I’m fortunate to be surrounded by a talented and
experienced team at APS.”
New board member Jim Trevathan has held a variety of leadership
positions in his career at Waste Management. Prior to his current role
as EVP and COO, he served as executive vice president of growth,
innovation and field support.
“Jim’s experience working at the highest levels in an industry that
values operational excellence, customer service and environmental
stewardship will make him a great fit for our board,” said Brandt. “His
perspective and insights will make us stronger.”
West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has
consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of
generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.
Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona
Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to
nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information
about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.
Contacts
Media Contact: Jenna Rowell (602) 250-3379
Analyst Contact:
Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541
Website: pinnaclewest.com