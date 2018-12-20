Guldner Named APS President; Trevathan Joins Board of Directors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corporation today announced that Jeffrey

B. Guldner has been named president of Arizona Public Service

(APS), the company’s principal subsidiary. He will have responsibility

for all areas of APS excluding nuclear generation.

Guldner reports to Don

Brandt, chairman, CEO and president of Pinnacle West and chairman

and CEO of APS. Brandt, who currently serves as chairman of the Nuclear

Energy Institute, will retain direct responsibility

over nuclear generation to leverage his industry experience and ensure

a continued focus on excellence at Palo Verde Generating Station.

Also today, Pinnacle West announced that James E. (Jim) Trevathan,

executive vice president and chief operating officer of Waste Management

Inc., has been elected to the boards

of directors of Pinnacle West and APS. Trevathan is retiring at the

end of this month after a 40-year career with Waste Management.

Guldner most recently served as executive vice president of public

policy, where he had oversight for the company’s regulatory, legal and

government affairs functions. He also has served as general counsel, and

previously had responsibility for customer service.

“Jeff’s legal and public policy experience, and his deep understanding

of complex issues facing our state have been valuable assets to APS,”

said Brandt. “I know that under his thoughtful leadership, the

company will be well positioned to meet the challenges presented by a

growing Arizona.”

Active in a variety of business and cultural organizations throughout

Arizona, Guldner currently chairs the East Valley Partnership and serves

on the boards of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Arizona

Theatre Company. He is a former chair of the Edison Electric Institute’s

Executive Advisory Council for Energy Delivery.

Prior to joining APS in 2004, Guldner was a partner in the Phoenix

office of Snell & Wilmer LLP, where he practiced public utility,

telecommunications and energy law. Guldner was a surface warfare officer

in the United States Navy and an assistant professor of naval history at

the University of Washington.

Guldner received his undergraduate degree from the University of

Iowa in 1987. He graduated magna cum laude from

the Arizona State University College of Law in 1996.

He has completed executive education courses in nuclear reactor

technology at MIT and advanced management at Columbia Business School.

“APS is a great company with a bright future and a long history of

service to Arizona,” said Guldner. “I’m grateful to Don for his support,

confidence and continuing leadership. As I take on these new

responsibilities, I’m fortunate to be surrounded by a talented and

experienced team at APS.”

New board member Jim Trevathan has held a variety of leadership

positions in his career at Waste Management. Prior to his current role

as EVP and COO, he served as executive vice president of growth,

innovation and field support.

“Jim’s experience working at the highest levels in an industry that

values operational excellence, customer service and environmental

stewardship will make him a great fit for our board,” said Brandt. “His

perspective and insights will make us stronger.”

Pinnacle

West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has

consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of

generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.

Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona

Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to

nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information

about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Jenna Rowell (602) 250-3379

Analyst Contact:

Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541

Website: pinnaclewest.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles