PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) today announced the

appointment of Robert (Bob) Smith as Senior Vice President

and General Counsel of Pinnacle

West Capital Corp. and its primary subsidiary, Arizona

Public Service Company.

Smith,

who started his duties with the company on Monday, August 13, reports to Jeff

Guldner, Executive Vice President of Public Policy, and oversees the

Pinnacle West Law Department and Office of the Corporate Secretary.

Smith succeeds Guldner, who, in addition to his current role, served as

General Counsel for more than a year.

With more than 20 years of legal experience in the energy industry,

Smith most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

at Columbia Pipeline Group, where he led the company’s legal affairs and

several major strategic initiatives.

“Bob brings significant industry experience and has a well-earned

reputation as a true expert in energy and utility law,” said Don

Brandt, Chairman, President and CEO of both Pinnacle West and APS.

Prior to Columbia, Smith worked for NiSource, Inc., as Vice President,

Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. He also has worked for

Progress Energy (now Duke Energy) as Associate General Counsel and the

Mirant Corporation as Securities Counsel and Assistant Secretary.

Smith holds a Doctor of Laws degree from The Ohio State University and

completed his undergraduate degree from the University of South Alabama.

Pinnacle

West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has

consolidated assets of about $17 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of

generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.

Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona

Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to

nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information

about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Contacts

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Media Contact:

Alan Bunnell,

(602) 250-3376

or

Analyst Contact:

Stefanie Layton, (602)

250-4541

Website: pinnaclewest.com

