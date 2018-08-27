PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) today announced the
appointment of Robert (Bob) Smith as Senior Vice President
and General Counsel of Pinnacle
West Capital Corp. and its primary subsidiary, Arizona
Public Service Company.
who started his duties with the company on Monday, August 13, reports to Jeff
Guldner, Executive Vice President of Public Policy, and oversees the
Pinnacle West Law Department and Office of the Corporate Secretary.
Smith succeeds Guldner, who, in addition to his current role, served as
General Counsel for more than a year.
With more than 20 years of legal experience in the energy industry,
Smith most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel
at Columbia Pipeline Group, where he led the company’s legal affairs and
several major strategic initiatives.
“Bob brings significant industry experience and has a well-earned
reputation as a true expert in energy and utility law,” said Don
Brandt, Chairman, President and CEO of both Pinnacle West and APS.
Prior to Columbia, Smith worked for NiSource, Inc., as Vice President,
Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. He also has worked for
Progress Energy (now Duke Energy) as Associate General Counsel and the
Mirant Corporation as Securities Counsel and Assistant Secretary.
Smith holds a Doctor of Laws degree from The Ohio State University and
completed his undergraduate degree from the University of South Alabama.
West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has
consolidated assets of about $17 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of
generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.
Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona
Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to
nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information
about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.
