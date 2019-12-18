Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7825 per share of common stock, payable on Mar. 2, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 3, 2020.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of generating capacity, and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Jenna Rowell, (602) 250-3379

Analyst Contact:

Stefanie Layton, (602) 250-4541

Website: pinnaclewest.com

