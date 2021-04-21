Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments. The webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (877) 407-8035 or (201) 689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will be available at pinnaclewest.com/presentations or by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 40595.