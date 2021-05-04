Pinnacle West Reports 2021 First-Quarter Earnings

The company’s focus on summer readiness extends to its work to deliver an industry-leading customer experience. Customer touchpoints – including an interactive outage map and email and text alerts – are being enhanced ahead of Arizona’s monsoon season, which starts in mid-June. In conjunction with a shift to a 24/7 call center in August 2020, these upgrades will help keep customers better informed during any outages.

