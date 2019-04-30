  • Colder-than-normal weather drives quarter-over-quarter earnings
    increase


  • Customer growth a solid 1.9 percent as Arizona’s economy continues
    to expand


  • Company enhances customer value by lowering monthly bills

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) today reported consolidated net

income attributable to common shareholders of $17.9 million, or $0.16

per diluted share of common stock, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

This result compares with $3.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for

the same period in 2018.

“The second coldest February in the past 40 years contributed to

customers using more energy to heat their homes and businesses. The

resulting increase in retail sales led to stronger financial results

than the year-ago first quarter,” said Pinnacle West Chairman, President

and Chief Executive Officer Don

Brandt.

The effects of weather positively impacted results by

$0.14 per share compared to the year-ago period. As a result, the colder

weather almost doubled the number of residential heating degree-days (a

measure of the effects of weather) versus the same 2018 period.

Weather-normalized electricity sales were 1 percent higher in the first

quarter compared to 2018’s first quarter as consumption outpaced the

effects of energy efficiency and distributed generation initiatives for

the third consecutive quarter.

Decreased operations and maintenance expenses, due in part to lower

planned fossil plant outages, also positively affected the quarterly

results. Altogether, the positive variances more than offset lower

market returns for pension and other post-retirement non-service

benefits; higher depreciation and amortization, primarily due to

increased plant in service; and lower transmission revenues.

“As our service territory continues to experience solid customer growth

of 1.9 percent and a steady improvement in economic conditions, we are

well-positioned for a strong year,” said Brandt. “Additionally, we

remain focused on executing our clean-energy program, actively managing

our costs, and identifying additional efficiencies and savings

throughout our organization.”

Brandt added that the company’s core emphasis continues to be providing

clean, reliable and affordable electricity to its 1.2 million customers.

Delivering Customer Value

Already boasting some of the most

extensive solar resources of any U.S. energy company and an energy mix

that is 50 percent clean, APS recently announced one of the country’s

largest clean energy initiatives – adding nearly a gigawatt of new

technology to its generating fleet by 2025.

Brandt said batteries coupled with existing solar power plants – and new

solar plants built with storage – will “allow us to deliver clean energy

to our customers during times of peak consumption. Additionally, these

new projects will help bring clean energy jobs and added economic

development benefits to parts of rural Arizona.”

In addition to advancing Arizona’s solar and clean-energy leadership,

APS filed a request last month with the Arizona Corporation

Commission to again lower customer rates as a result of federal tax

reform. Once approved, this latest reduction will bring overall savings

from the tax expense adjustor to nearly $9 per month, or $108 a year,

for a customer using the average amount of electricity. Customers began

receiving these tax savings in March 2018, and a second wave took effect

beginning with their bills in April 2019.

Combining the tax reform reductions with additional savings from lower

fuel costs, the average APS residential customer is benefiting from

lower bills of $14 per month, or $168 a year, compared to one year ago.

Financial Outlook

The company reaffirmed its 2019

consolidated earnings will be within a range of $4.75 to $4.95 per

diluted share, and expects to achieve a consolidated earned return on

average common equity of more than 9.5 percent.

Key factors and assumptions underlying the 2019 outlook can be found in

the first-quarter 2019 earnings presentation slides on the Company’s

website at pinnaclewest.com/investors.

Conference Call and Webcast

Pinnacle West invites interested

parties to listen to the live webcast of management’s conference call to

discuss the Company’s 2019 first-quarter results, as well as recent

developments, at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time) today, May 1. A replay of

the webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations.

To access the live conference call by telephone, dial 877-407-8035 or

201-689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will

be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, by calling

(877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally

and entering passcode 45615.

General Information

Pinnacle

West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has

consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of

generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.

Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona

Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to

nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information

about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Dollar amounts in this news release are after income taxes. Earnings per

share amounts are based on average diluted common shares outstanding.

For more information on Pinnacle West’s operating statistics and

earnings, please visit pinnaclewest.com/investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on our

current expectations, including statements regarding our earnings

guidance and financial outlook and goals. These forward-looking

statements are often identified by words such as “estimate,” “predict,”

“may,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “require,” “intend,” “assume,”

“project” and similar words. Because actual results may differ

materially from expectations, we caution readers not to place undue

reliance on these statements. A number of factors could cause future

results to differ materially from historical results, or from outcomes

currently expected or sought by Pinnacle West or APS. These factors

include, but are not limited to:



  • our ability to manage capital expenditures and operations and
    maintenance costs while maintaining high reliability and customer
    service levels;


  • variations in demand for electricity, including those due to weather,
    seasonality, the general economy, customer and sales growth (or
    decline), and the effects of energy conservation measures and
    distributed generation;


  • power plant and transmission system performance and outages;


  • competition in retail and wholesale power markets;


  • regulatory and judicial decisions, developments and proceedings;


  • new legislation, ballot initiatives and regulation, including those
    relating to environmental requirements, regulatory policy, nuclear
    plant operations and potential deregulation of retail electric markets;


  • fuel and water supply availability;


  • our ability to achieve timely and adequate rate recovery of our costs,
    including returns on and of debt and equity capital investment;


  • our ability to meet renewable energy and energy efficiency mandates
    and recover related costs;


  • risks inherent in the operation of nuclear facilities, including spent
    fuel disposal uncertainty;


  • current and future economic conditions in Arizona, including in real
    estate markets;


  • the direct or indirect effect on our facilities or business from
    cybersecurity threats or intrusions, data security breaches, terrorist
    attack, physical attack, severe storms, droughts, or other
    catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events
    or similar occurrences;


  • the development of new technologies which may affect electric sales or
    delivery;


  • the cost of debt and equity capital and the ability to access capital
    markets when required;


  • environmental, economic and other concerns surrounding coal-fired
    generation, including regulation of greenhouse gas emissions;


  • volatile fuel and purchased power costs;


  • the investment performance of the assets of our nuclear
    decommissioning trust, pension, and other post-retirement benefit
    plans and the resulting impact on future funding requirements;


  • the liquidity of wholesale power markets and the use of derivative
    contracts in our business;


  • potential shortfalls in insurance coverage;


  • new accounting requirements or new interpretations of existing
    requirements;


  • generation, transmission and distribution facility and system
    conditions and operating costs;


  • the ability to meet the anticipated future need for additional
    generation and associated transmission facilities in our region;


  • the willingness or ability of our counterparties, power plant
    participants and power plant land owners to meet contractual or other
    obligations or extend the rights for continued power plant operations;
    and


  • restrictions on dividends or other provisions in our credit agreements
    and Arizona Corporation Commission orders.

These and other factors are discussed in Risk Factors described in Part

1, Item 1A of the Pinnacle West/APS Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which readers should review

carefully before placing any reliance on our financial statements or

disclosures. Neither Pinnacle West nor APS assumes any obligation to

update these statements, even if our internal estimates change, except

as required by law.


 

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 


 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED




MARCH 31,




2019

 

 

2018






 

 


Operating Revenues



$

740,530





$

692,714









 

Operating Expenses








Fuel and purchased power




230,588






197,110


Operations and maintenance




245,634






265,682


Depreciation and amortization




148,707






144,825


Taxes other than income taxes




55,090






53,600


Other expenses



 

427

 




 

163

 

Total



 

680,446

 




 

661,380

 








 

Operating Income



 

60,084

 




 

31,334

 








 

Other Income (Deductions)








Allowance for equity funds used during construction




11,188






14,079


Pension and other postretirement non-service credits - net




5,114






12,859


Other income




7,169






3,985


Other expense



 

(4,358

)




 

(3,229

)

Total



 

19,113

 




 

27,694

 








 

Interest Expense








Interest charges




60,653






58,954


Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction



 

(6,665

)




 

(6,755

)

Total



 

53,988

 




 

52,199

 








 

Income Before Income Taxes




25,209






6,829









 

Income Taxes



 

2,418

 




 

(1,265

)








 

Net Income




22,791






8,094









 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests




4,873






4,873





 




 

Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders



$

17,918

 




$

3,221

 








 








 

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic




112,337






112,017









 

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted




112,735






112,493









 

Earnings Per Weighted-Average Common Share Outstanding








Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic



$

0.16





$

0.03


Net income attributable to common shareholders - diluted



$

0.16





$

0.03









 

Contacts

Media Contact: Alan Bunnell (602) 250-3376

Analyst Contact:

Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541

Website: pinnaclewest.com

