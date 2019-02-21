  • Full-year 2018 results benefit from strong operational performance
    and prior year’s collaborative rate agreement


  • An expanding Arizona economy and customer growth drive increase in
    retail revenue

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) today reported

consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders of $511.0

million, or $4.54 per diluted share, for full-year 2018. This result

compares with net income of $488.5 million, or $4.35 per share, in 2017.

“Strong operational performance and a robust Arizona economy helped us

achieve solid 2018 results at the top of our earnings guidance,” said

Pinnacle West Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Don

Brandt. “And, by operating efficiently and safely, our employees

provided our 1.2 million customers with clean, reliable and affordable

electricity.”

“Whether it’s operating Palo

Verde Generating Station, the nation’s largest producer of

clean-energy; quickly restoring electric service after a violent monsoon

storm; or holding the line on operational costs,” Brandt said, “our

employees’ commitment to our customers defines who we are as a company.”

As an example of the company’s commitment to keep rates affordable, APS

was among the first energy companies in the nation to return the

benefits of federal tax reform to customers. Disciplined operational

cost management has enabled the company to limit price increases to less

than the rate of inflation over the last 25 years. In fact, earlier this

month, APS lowered monthly bills more than $3 on average for residential

customers. Added to the $119 million in savings passed along to

customers from federal tax reform, the average APS customer’s monthly

bill is $9.59 less than it was on March 1, 2018.

Brandt cited several additional examples of the company’s 2018

achievements:



  • For the seventh straight year, Pinnacle West increased
    its common dividend    , raising it by 6.1 percent. In addition,
    Pinnacle West’s total shareholder value increased $341 million and
    total return to shareholders was 3.6 percent in 2018.


  • Palo
    Verde Generating Station     achieved its 27th consecutive
    year as the nation’s largest power producer – generating 31.1 million
    megawatt-hours of carbon-free electricity. The plant achieved a 90
    percent capacity factor and completed its spring planned refueling
    outage in 28 days and 13 hours – the shortest in plant history.


  • APS ranked fifth nationally for solar energy and is an industry leader
    in battery storage. Combining Palo Verde, solar and other renewables,
    and energy efficiency, APS serves its customers with an energy mix
    that is 50 percent clean.


  • And, for the benefit of customers in 2019, APS expanded its crisis
    bill support to customers in need by $1.5 million for a total of $2.75
    million, $500,000 of which was designated for Arizonans affected by
    the federal government shutdown.

Looking forward, Brandt said the company will keep working in

partnership with customers and policy makers “to support Arizona’s

sustained growth and continue to advance a clean-energy vision.”

The 2018 full-year financial results comparison was positively impacted

by the following major factors:



  • The company’s 2017 multi-party rate agreement, including new
    residential rate designs and seasonal rates    , increased
    results by $0.73 per share. The agreement, which included APS’s first
    retail base rate increase in five years, took effect Aug. 19, 2017.


  • Higher transmission revenues improved results $0.18 per share
    compared to 2017.


  • Adoption of new accounting guidance and higher market returns for
    pension and other post-retirement benefits positively impacted results
    by $0.17 per share.


  • Greater retail sales revenue – excluding the effects of
    weather variations – increased earnings $0.16 per share due to
    customer growth of 1.7 percent and changes in customer usage patterns,
    partially offset by energy efficiency and distributed generation.


  • The net effect of miscellaneous items increased results $0.11
    per share.

The above positive factors were offset in part by the following factors:



  • Operating expenses, including higher depreciation and
    amortization and increased taxes other than income taxes, reduced
    results by $0.52 per share compared with the prior year, primarily due
    to increased plant in service.


  • Higher operations and maintenance expenses reduced results by
    $0.50 per share. The increased costs were largely the result of higher
    planned outage and operating costs, including at the Four Corners
    Power Plant to install added emission controls; higher corporate
    support expenses related to information technology and implementation
    of new customer systems; an increase in transmission, distribution and
    customer service costs at APS; and an increase in public outreach
    costs at the parent company primarily associated with the Proposition
    127 ballot initiative. These costs were partially offset by a decrease
    in employee benefit costs and the absence of capital projects at the
    Navajo Generating Station, a coal power plant slated to close at
    year-end 2019.


  • The net effect of adjusted income taxes, including the benefits
    of federal corporate tax cuts, offset by non-deductible costs and
    other items, decreased earnings by $0.08 per share.


  • The effects of weather variations negatively impacted
    results by $0.06 per share compared to a year ago.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Pinnacle West reported higher

consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders of $26.1

million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This result compares with net

income of $21.6 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same period a year

ago.

The 2018 fourth-quarter results comparison versus 2017 was positively

impacted by higher retail sales revenue, including residential rate

design and seasonal rates; recovery of lost revenue resulting from

customer energy efficiency and distributed generation programs; adoption

of new accounting guidance and higher market returns for pension and

other post-retirement benefits; and lower operations and maintenance

expenses. These factors were partially offset by income taxes, net of

tax refunds, and the effects of weather.

Financial Outlook

The company reaffirmed its 2019 consolidated earnings will be within a

range of $4.75 to $4.95 per diluted share, and expects to achieve a

consolidated earned return on average common equity of more than 9.5

percent.

Key factors and assumptions underlying the 2019 outlook can be found in

the year-end/fourth-quarter 2018 earnings presentation slides on the

company’s website at pinnaclewest.com/investors.

Conference Call and Webcast

Pinnacle West invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast

of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s 2018 year-end

and fourth-quarter results, as well as recent developments, at 11 a.m.

ET (9 a.m. Arizona time) today, February 22. The webcast can be accessed

at pinnaclewest.com/presentations.

To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (866) 682-6100 or

(862) 298-0702 for international callers. A replay of the call also will

be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET), Friday, March 1, 2019, by calling

(877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally

and entering passcode 41840.

General Information

Pinnacle

West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has

consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of

generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.

Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona

Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to

nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information

about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Dollar amounts in this news release are after income taxes. Earnings per

share amounts are based on average diluted common shares outstanding.

For more information on Pinnacle West’s operating statistics and

earnings, please visit pinnaclewest.com/investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on our

current expectations, including statements regarding our earnings

guidance and financial outlook and goals. These forward-looking

statements are often identified by words such as “estimate,” “predict,”

“may,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “require,” “intend,” “assume,”

“project” and similar words. Because actual results may differ

materially from expectations, we caution readers not to place undue

reliance on these statements. A number of factors could cause future

results to differ materially from historical results, or from outcomes

currently expected or sought by Pinnacle West or APS. These factors

include, but are not limited to:



  • our ability to manage capital expenditures and operations and
    maintenance costs while maintaining high reliability and customer
    service levels;


  • variations in demand for electricity, including those due to weather,
    seasonality, the general economy, customer and sales growth (or
    decline), and the effects of energy conservation measures and
    distributed generation;


  • power plant and transmission system performance and outages;


  • competition in retail and wholesale power markets;


  • regulatory and judicial decisions, developments and proceedings;


  • new legislation, ballot initiatives and regulation, including those
    relating to environmental requirements, regulatory policy, nuclear
    plant operations and potential deregulation of retail electric markets;


  • fuel and water supply availability;


  • our ability to achieve timely and adequate rate recovery of our costs,
    including returns on and of debt and equity capital investment;


  • our ability to meet renewable energy and energy efficiency mandates
    and recover related costs;


  • risks inherent in the operation of nuclear facilities, including spent
    fuel disposal uncertainty;


  • current and future economic conditions in Arizona, including in real
    estate markets;


  • the development of new technologies which may affect electric sales or
    delivery;


  • the cost of debt and equity capital and the ability to access capital
    markets when required;


  • environmental, economic and other concerns surrounding coal-fired
    generation, including regulation of greenhouse gas emissions;


  • volatile fuel and purchased power costs;


  • the investment performance of the assets of our nuclear
    decommissioning trust, pension, and other post-retirement benefit
    plans and the resulting impact on future funding requirements;


  • the liquidity of wholesale power markets and the use of derivative
    contracts in our business;


  • potential shortfalls in insurance coverage;


  • new accounting requirements or new interpretations of existing
    requirements;


  • generation, transmission and distribution facility and system
    conditions and operating costs;


  • the ability to meet the anticipated future need for additional
    generation and associated transmission facilities in our region;


  • the willingness or ability of our counterparties, power plant
    participants and power plant land owners to meet contractual or other
    obligations or extend the rights for continued power plant operations;
    and


  • restrictions on dividends or other provisions in our credit agreements
    and Arizona Corporation Commission orders.

These and other factors are discussed in Risk Factors described in Part

1, Item 1A of the Pinnacle West/APS Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which readers should review

carefully before placing any reliance on our financial statements or

disclosures. Neither Pinnacle West nor APS assumes any obligation to

update these statements, even if our internal estimates change, except

as required by law.


PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


 


 


 


 










 



THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,


DECEMBER 31,



 

2018

 

 

 

2017

 


 

2018

 

 

 

2017

 









 

Operating Revenues


$

756,376



$

759,659



$

3,691,247



$

3,565,296










 

Operating Expenses









Fuel and purchased power



231,983




203,826




1,076,116




981,301


Operations and maintenance



256,120




271,212




1,036,744




949,107


Depreciation and amortization



146,122




146,840




582,354




534,118


Taxes other than income taxes



54,267




51,053




212,849




184,347



Other expenses




 

1,000

 


 

1,181

 


 

9,497

 


 

6,660

 

Total


 

689,492

 


 

674,112

 


 

2,917,560

 


 

2,655,533

 









 

Operating Income


 

66,884

 


 

85,547

 


 

773,687

 


 

909,763

 









 

Other Income (Deductions)









Allowance for equity funds used during construction



12,908




14,345




52,319




47,011


Pension and other postretirement non-service credits - net



12,477




5,063




49,791




24,664


Other income



7,355




1,951




24,896




4,006


Other expense


 

(5,903

)


 

(9,044

)


 

(17,966

)


 

(21,539

)

Total


 

26,837

 


 

12,315

 


 

109,040

 


 

54,142

 









 

Interest Expense









Interest charges



62,198




57,319




243,465




219,796


Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction


 

(6,221

)


 

(6,734

)


 

(25,180

)


 

(22,112

)

Total


 

55,977

 


 

50,585

 


 

218,285

 


 

197,684

 









 

Income Before Income Taxes



37,744




47,277




664,442




766,221










 

Income Taxes


 

6,795

 


 

20,775

 


 

133,902

 


 

258,272

 









 

Net Income



30,949




26,502




530,540




507,949










 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



4,873




4,873




19,493




19,493




 


 


 


 

Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders


$

26,076

 


$

21,629

 


$

511,047

 


$

488,456

 









 









 

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic



112,233




111,943




112,129




111,839










 

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted



112,700




112,472




112,550




112,367










 

Earnings Per Weighted-Average Common Share Outstanding









Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic


$

0.23



$

0.19



$

4.56



$

4.37


Net income attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$

0.23



$

0.19



$

4.54



$

4.35

Contacts

Media Contact: Alan Bunnell (602) 250-3376

Analyst Contact:

Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541

Website: pinnaclewest.com

