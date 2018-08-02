  • Quarterly results in line with Company expectations


  • Operations and maintenance expenses increased versus a year ago due
    to higher planned fossil plant outages and other operating costs


  • Company maintains focus on deploying innovative technologies that
    benefit customers

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) today reported consolidated net

income attributable to common shareholders of $166.7 million, or $1.48

per diluted share of common stock, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

This result compares with earnings of $167.4 million, or $1.49 per

share, in the same 2017 period.

“Second-quarter results were in line with our expectations, and we

remain well positioned to meet our financial commitments for the full

year,” said Pinnacle West Chairman, President and Chief Executive

Officer Don

Brandt. “We will continue investing in and deploying advanced grid

technologies, like battery storage and microgrids, to provide our

customers with more clean energy options while maintaining reliability

and managing costs.

“Our recent RFP to equip existing APS solar plants with battery storage,

and our APS Solar Communities program, which offers rooftop solar to

limited- and moderate-income customers, both underscore our ongoing

commitment to Arizona.”

The 2018 second-quarter results comparison was adversely impacted by the

following major factors:



  • Higher operations and maintenance expenses decreased earnings
    by $0.23 per share compared with the prior-year period. The increased
    costs were primarily due to higher planned outage and operating costs,
    including at the Four Corners Power Plant to install added emission
    controls; an increase in transmission, distribution and customer
    service costs at APS; and an increase in public outreach costs at the
    parent company level primarily associated with the Company’s position
    on the Steyer-funded ballot initiative.


  • Other operating expenses, including higher depreciation and
    amortization and increased taxes other than income taxes, reduced
    results by $0.19 per share compared with the prior-year period,
    largely because of higher property values, changes in rates and
    increased plant in service.


  • The effects of weather variations adversely impacted
    earnings by $0.08 per share compared to the year-ago period.
    Residential cooling degree-days (a measure of the effects of weather)
    were 10 percent less than in last year’s second quarter, which was
    marked by one of the hottest June’s on record, but still 4.7 percent
    higher than normal 10-year averages.


  • Retail electricity sales contributed to a decrease of $0.03 per
    share compared to a year ago, due in part to the impacts of energy
    efficiency and distributed generation. The sales decrease was
    partially offset by solid customer growth of 1.6 percent.

These factors were almost entirely offset by the following positive

items:



  • The Company’s 2017 regulatory settlement, which included APS’s
    first retail base rate increase in five years, contributed
    $0.29 per share to quarterly results. The settlement became effective
    Aug. 19, 2017.


  • The effects of federal corporate tax cuts positively impacted
    results by $0.10 per share, driven by the timing difference
    between income tax expense and the passing of savings directly back to
    customers.


  • Higher transmission revenues and recovery of lost revenue
    resulting from customer energy efficiency and distributed generation
    programs (also known as lost fixed cost recovery) improved
    results $0.04 per share compared to 2017.


  • Adoption of new accounting guidance and higher market returns for
    pension and other post-retirement benefits positively impacted results
    by $0.03 per share.


  • The net effect of miscellaneous items increased earnings $0.06
    per share.

Financial Outlook

For 2018, the Company continues to expect its consolidated earnings

guidance will be in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per diluted share, and

expects to achieve a consolidated earned return on average common equity

of more than 9.5 percent.

Key factors and assumptions underlying the 2018 outlook can be found in

the second-quarter 2018 earnings presentation slides on the Company’s

website at pinnaclewest.com/investors.

Conference Call and Webcast

Pinnacle West invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast

of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s 2018

second-quarter results, as well as recent developments, at noon ET (9

a.m. Arizona time) today, Aug. 3. The webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations

and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. To access

the live conference call by telephone, dial (877) 407-8035 or (201)

689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will be

available until 11:59 p.m. (ET), Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, by calling (877)

481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and

entering conference ID number 33622.

General Information

Pinnacle

West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has

consolidated assets of about $17 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of

generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.

Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona

Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to

nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information

about Pinnacle West, visit the Company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Dollar amounts in this news release are after income taxes. Earnings per

share amounts are based on average diluted common shares outstanding.

For more information on Pinnacle West’s operating statistics and

earnings, please visit pinnaclewest.com/investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on our

current expectations, including statements regarding our earnings

guidance and financial outlook and goals. These forward-looking

statements are often identified by words such as “estimate,” “predict,”

“may,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “require,” “intend,” “assume,”

“project” and similar words. Because actual results may differ

materially from expectations, we caution readers not to place undue

reliance on these statements. A number of factors could cause future

results to differ materially from historical results, or from outcomes

currently expected or sought by Pinnacle West or APS. These factors

include, but are not limited to:



  • our ability to manage capital expenditures and operations and
    maintenance costs while maintaining high reliability and customer
    service levels;


  • variations in demand for electricity, including those due to weather,
    seasonality, the general economy, customer and sales growth (or
    decline), and the effects of energy conservation measures and
    distributed generation;


  • power plant and transmission system performance and outages;


  • competition in retail and wholesale power markets;


  • regulatory and judicial decisions, developments and proceedings;


  • new legislation, ballot initiatives and regulation, including those
    relating to environmental requirements, regulatory policy, nuclear
    plant operations and potential deregulation of retail electric markets;


  • fuel and water supply availability;


  • our ability to achieve timely and adequate rate recovery of our costs,
    including returns on and of debt and equity capital investment;


  • our ability to meet renewable energy and energy efficiency mandates
    and recover related costs;


  • risks inherent in the operation of nuclear facilities, including spent
    fuel disposal uncertainty;


  • current and future economic conditions in Arizona, including in real
    estate markets;


  • the development of new technologies which may affect electric sales or
    delivery;


  • the cost of debt and equity capital and the ability to access capital
    markets when required;


  • environmental, economic and other concerns surrounding coal-fired
    generation, including regulation of greenhouse gas emissions;


  • volatile fuel and purchased power costs;


  • the investment performance of the assets of our nuclear
    decommissioning trust, pension, and other post-retirement benefit
    plans and the resulting impact on future funding requirements;


  • the liquidity of wholesale power markets and the use of derivative
    contracts in our business;


  • potential shortfalls in insurance coverage;


  • new accounting requirements or new interpretations of existing
    requirements;


  • generation, transmission and distribution facility and system
    conditions and operating costs;


  • the ability to meet the anticipated future need for additional
    generation and associated transmission facilities in our region;


  • the willingness or ability of our counterparties, power plant
    participants and power plant land owners to meet contractual or other
    obligations or extend the rights for continued power plant operations;
    and


  • restrictions on dividends or other provisions in our credit agreements
    and Arizona Corporation Commission orders.

These and other factors are discussed in Risk Factors described in Part

1, Item 1A of the Pinnacle West/APS Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which readers should review

carefully before placing any reliance on our financial statements or

disclosures. Neither Pinnacle West nor APS assumes any obligation to

update these statements, even if our internal estimates change, except

as required by law.


 

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(dollars and shares
in thousands, except per share amounts)

 


 

THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,

 

SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,



2018

 

2017


2018

 

2017




 




 


Operating Revenues


$

974,123



$

944,587



$

1,666,837



$

1,622,315










 

Operating Expenses









Fuel and purchased power



257,087




254,611




454,197




467,006


Operations and maintenance



268,397




220,985




534,079




447,056


Depreciation and amortization



145,436




125,739




290,261




253,366


Taxes other than income taxes



53,607




44,289




107,207




88,125


Other expenses


 

7,434

 


 

1,706

 


 

7,597

 


 

2,094

 

Total


 

731,961

 


 

647,330

 


 

1,393,341

 


 

1,257,647

 









 

Operating Income


 

242,162

 


 

297,257

 


 

273,496

 


 

364,668

 









 

Other Income (Deductions)









Allowance for equity funds used during construction



13,073




10,456




27,152




19,938


Pension and other postretirement non-service credits - net



12,006




6,972




24,865




13,067


Other income



6,598




484




10,583




964


Other expense


 

(3,771

)


 

(3,822

)


 

(7,000

)


 

(7,502

)

Total


 

27,906

 


 

14,090

 


 

55,600

 


 

26,467

 









 

Interest Expense









Interest charges



60,708




54,969




119,662




106,833


Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction


 

(6,291

)


 

(4,906

)


 

(13,046

)


 

(9,378

)

Total


 

54,417

 


 

50,063

 


 

106,616

 


 

97,455

 









 

Income Before Income Taxes



215,651




261,284




222,480




293,680










 

Income Taxes


 

44,039

 


 

88,967

 


 

42,774

 


 

93,178

 









 

Net Income



171,612




172,317




179,706




200,502










 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



4,874




4,874




9,747




9,747




 


 


 


 

Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders


$

166,738

 


$

167,443

 


$

169,959

 


$

190,755

 









 









 

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic



112,115




111,797




112,067




111,763










 

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted



112,471




112,345




112,482




112,270










 

Earnings Per Weighted-Average Common Share Outstanding









Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic


$

1.49



$

1.50



$

1.52



$

1.71


Net income attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$

1.48



$

1.49



$

1.51



$

1.70


 

Contacts

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Media Contact:

Alan Bunnell,

602-250-3376

or

Analyst Contact:

Stefanie Layton,

602-250-4541

pinnaclewest.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles