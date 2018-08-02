Quarterly results in line with Company expectations
Operations and maintenance expenses increased versus a year ago due
to higher planned fossil plant outages and other operating costs
Company maintains focus on deploying innovative technologies that
benefit customers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) today reported consolidated net
income attributable to common shareholders of $166.7 million, or $1.48
per diluted share of common stock, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
This result compares with earnings of $167.4 million, or $1.49 per
share, in the same 2017 period.
“Second-quarter results were in line with our expectations, and we
remain well positioned to meet our financial commitments for the full
year,” said Pinnacle West Chairman, President and Chief Executive
Officer Don
Brandt. “We will continue investing in and deploying advanced grid
technologies, like battery storage and microgrids, to provide our
customers with more clean energy options while maintaining reliability
and managing costs.
“Our recent RFP to equip existing APS solar plants with battery storage,
and our APS Solar Communities program, which offers rooftop solar to
limited- and moderate-income customers, both underscore our ongoing
commitment to Arizona.”
The 2018 second-quarter results comparison was adversely impacted by the
following major factors:
Higher operations and maintenance expenses decreased earnings
by $0.23 per share compared with the prior-year period. The increased
costs were primarily due to higher planned outage and operating costs,
including at the Four Corners Power Plant to install added emission
controls; an increase in transmission, distribution and customer
service costs at APS; and an increase in public outreach costs at the
parent company level primarily associated with the Company’s position
on the Steyer-funded ballot initiative.
Other operating expenses, including higher depreciation and
amortization and increased taxes other than income taxes, reduced
results by $0.19 per share compared with the prior-year period,
largely because of higher property values, changes in rates and
increased plant in service.
The effects of weather variations adversely impacted
earnings by $0.08 per share compared to the year-ago period.
Residential cooling degree-days (a measure of the effects of weather)
were 10 percent less than in last year’s second quarter, which was
marked by one of the hottest June’s on record, but still 4.7 percent
higher than normal 10-year averages.
Retail electricity sales contributed to a decrease of $0.03 per
share compared to a year ago, due in part to the impacts of energy
efficiency and distributed generation. The sales decrease was
partially offset by solid customer growth of 1.6 percent.
These factors were almost entirely offset by the following positive
items:
The Company’s 2017 regulatory settlement, which included APS’s
first retail base rate increase in five years, contributed
$0.29 per share to quarterly results. The settlement became effective
Aug. 19, 2017.
The effects of federal corporate tax cuts positively impacted
results by $0.10 per share, driven by the timing difference
between income tax expense and the passing of savings directly back to
customers.
Higher transmission revenues and recovery of lost revenue
resulting from customer energy efficiency and distributed generation
programs (also known as lost fixed cost recovery) improved
results $0.04 per share compared to 2017.
Adoption of new accounting guidance and higher market returns for
pension and other post-retirement benefits positively impacted results
by $0.03 per share.
The net effect of miscellaneous items increased earnings $0.06
per share.
Financial Outlook
For 2018, the Company continues to expect its consolidated earnings
guidance will be in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per diluted share, and
expects to achieve a consolidated earned return on average common equity
of more than 9.5 percent.
Key factors and assumptions underlying the 2018 outlook can be found in
the second-quarter 2018 earnings presentation slides on the Company’s
website at pinnaclewest.com/investors.
General Information
West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has
consolidated assets of about $17 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of
generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.
Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona
Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to
nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information
about Pinnacle West, visit the Company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.
Dollar amounts in this news release are after income taxes. Earnings per
share amounts are based on average diluted common shares outstanding.
For more information on Pinnacle West’s operating statistics and
earnings, please visit pinnaclewest.com/investors.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on our
current expectations, including statements regarding our earnings
guidance and financial outlook and goals. These forward-looking
statements are often identified by words such as “estimate,” “predict,”
“may,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “require,” “intend,” “assume,”
“project” and similar words. Because actual results may differ
materially from expectations, we caution readers not to place undue
reliance on these statements. A number of factors could cause future
results to differ materially from historical results, or from outcomes
currently expected or sought by Pinnacle West or APS. These factors
include, but are not limited to:
our ability to manage capital expenditures and operations and
maintenance costs while maintaining high reliability and customer
service levels;
variations in demand for electricity, including those due to weather,
seasonality, the general economy, customer and sales growth (or
decline), and the effects of energy conservation measures and
distributed generation;
power plant and transmission system performance and outages;
competition in retail and wholesale power markets;
regulatory and judicial decisions, developments and proceedings;
new legislation, ballot initiatives and regulation, including those
relating to environmental requirements, regulatory policy, nuclear
plant operations and potential deregulation of retail electric markets;
fuel and water supply availability;
our ability to achieve timely and adequate rate recovery of our costs,
including returns on and of debt and equity capital investment;
our ability to meet renewable energy and energy efficiency mandates
and recover related costs;
risks inherent in the operation of nuclear facilities, including spent
fuel disposal uncertainty;
current and future economic conditions in Arizona, including in real
estate markets;
the development of new technologies which may affect electric sales or
delivery;
the cost of debt and equity capital and the ability to access capital
markets when required;
environmental, economic and other concerns surrounding coal-fired
generation, including regulation of greenhouse gas emissions;
volatile fuel and purchased power costs;
the investment performance of the assets of our nuclear
decommissioning trust, pension, and other post-retirement benefit
plans and the resulting impact on future funding requirements;
the liquidity of wholesale power markets and the use of derivative
contracts in our business;
potential shortfalls in insurance coverage;
new accounting requirements or new interpretations of existing
requirements;
generation, transmission and distribution facility and system
conditions and operating costs;
the ability to meet the anticipated future need for additional
generation and associated transmission facilities in our region;
the willingness or ability of our counterparties, power plant
participants and power plant land owners to meet contractual or other
obligations or extend the rights for continued power plant operations;
and
restrictions on dividends or other provisions in our credit agreements
and Arizona Corporation Commission orders.
These and other factors are discussed in Risk Factors described in Part
1, Item 1A of the Pinnacle West/APS Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which readers should review
carefully before placing any reliance on our financial statements or
disclosures. Neither Pinnacle West nor APS assumes any obligation to
update these statements, even if our internal estimates change, except
as required by law.
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(dollars and shares
in thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating Revenues
$
974,123
$
944,587
$
1,666,837
$
1,622,315
Operating Expenses
Fuel and purchased power
257,087
254,611
454,197
467,006
Operations and maintenance
268,397
220,985
534,079
447,056
Depreciation and amortization
145,436
125,739
290,261
253,366
Taxes other than income taxes
53,607
44,289
107,207
88,125
Other expenses
7,434
1,706
7,597
2,094
Total
731,961
647,330
1,393,341
1,257,647
Operating Income
242,162
297,257
273,496
364,668
Other Income (Deductions)
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
13,073
10,456
27,152
19,938
Pension and other postretirement non-service credits - net
12,006
6,972
24,865
13,067
Other income
6,598
484
10,583
964
Other expense
(3,771
)
(3,822
)
(7,000
)
(7,502
)
Total
27,906
14,090
55,600
26,467
Interest Expense
Interest charges
60,708
54,969
119,662
106,833
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
(6,291
)
(4,906
)
(13,046
)
(9,378
)
Total
54,417
50,063
106,616
97,455
Income Before Income Taxes
215,651
261,284
222,480
293,680
Income Taxes
44,039
88,967
42,774
93,178
Net Income
171,612
172,317
179,706
200,502
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,874
4,874
9,747
9,747
Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders
$
166,738
$
167,443
$
169,959
$
190,755
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
112,115
111,797
112,067
111,763
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
112,471
112,345
112,482
112,270
Earnings Per Weighted-Average Common Share Outstanding
Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
1.49
$
1.50
$
1.52
$
1.71
Net income attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
1.48
$
1.49
$
1.51
$
1.70
