Weather positively impacts quarterly results
Retail sales and customer growth deliver bottom-line results
Federal tax reform benefits both customers and the company
Arizona voters reject ill-conceived Proposition 127 that would have
amended Arizona’s State Constitution
“Driven by the second hottest September on record, Arizona’s summer heat
and the resulting increase in retail sales contributed to a solid
quarter and sound financial results,” said Pinnacle West Chairman,
President and Chief Executive Officer Don
Brandt. “In addition, our employees continued to do what they do
best: maintain reliable electric service for our 1.2 million customers.
Our power plants operated well, and our workforce quickly restored
service to customers after several volatile summer storms toppled a
combined 451 poles – almost as many as in the 2016 and 2017 summers
combined.”
Brandt added that delivering value to APS customers went beyond just
keeping the lights on. The company’s regulatory settlement, which was
approved and implemented in August 2017, is enabling the company to
invest in a smarter, cleaner energy infrastructure, while also keeping
electricity rates competitive. This fall, APS filed a second request
with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to return federal tax
savings to customers. If approved, this second tax cut will provide
retail customers with total tax savings of $205.5 million or almost $8
per month, on average, when combined with the first reduction
implemented in March.
“So far this year, we’ve reduced customer bills by about 2 percent to
continue keeping electricity affordable and clean,” said Brandt. “Over
the last 20 years, our price increases have been below the rate of
inflation. With the refunds from tax reform and other price reductions,
customer rates will be lower at the end of 2018 than they were at the
beginning of the year.”
In addition to strong operational performance, the 2018 third-quarter
financial results were positively impacted by the following factors
compared to the same period a year ago:
The effects of weather variations, which are an unpredictable
driver, impacted results by $0.23 per share compared to the
year-ago period. The average high temperature for this year’s third
quarter was 105.3 degrees – 1.6 percent higher than last year’s
quarter and 1.2 percent greater than normal based on a rolling 10-year
average. The resulting impact in the 2018 third quarter was that
residential cooling degree-days (a measure of the effects of weather)
were 13 percent higher than in the same 2017 period and 5.4 percent
above 10-year historical averages.
The impact of federal corporate tax cuts improved results by
$0.14 per share, driven by the timing difference between income
tax expense and the passing of savings directly back to customers.
Greater retail electricity sales – excluding the effects
of weather variations – increased results $0.07 per share due to
customer growth of 1.6 percent, partially offset by energy efficiency
and distributed generation. Weather-normalized sales were 1.2
percent higher in the third quarter compared to 2017’s third quarter,
while year-to-date sales were 0.1 percent higher than the first nine
months in 2017.
Higher transmission revenues, excluding the effects of
corporate income tax rate changes, improved results $0.05 per share
compared to 2017.
Adoption of new accounting guidance and higher market returns for
pension and other post-retirement benefits positively impacted results
by $0.04 per share.
The net impacts of the company’s 2017 regulatory settlement improved
earnings $0.02 per share. This increase included a retail base rate
increase, largely offset by the impact of changes in residential rate
design and seasonal rates. Effective Aug. 19, 2017, the comprehensive
and broadly supported settlement was APS’s first base rate increase in
five years.
The net effect of miscellaneous items increased earnings $0.03
per share.
These positive factors were offset in part by the following items:
Higher operations and maintenance expenses reduced results by
$0.12 per share compared with the prior-year period. The increased
costs were largely the result of an increase in public outreach costs
at the parent company primarily associated with the Prop 127 ballot
initiative.
Other operating expenses, including higher depreciation and
amortization and increased taxes other than income taxes, reduced
results by $0.12 per share compared with the prior-year period,
largely because of increased plant in service, changes in rates and
higher property values.
Proposition 127 Ballot Initiative Outcome
Prop 127, a ballot measure that would have amended Arizona’s State
Constitution and required Arizona’s regulated utilities to obtain 50
percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030, was rejected by
voters on Tuesday.
“Arizona voters made it clear that Prop 127 was a bad idea,” said
Brandt. “With the election now behind us, it’s time for Arizonans who
are serious about clean energy to come together and work on a
forward-thinking plan that is right for Arizona.
“Arizona is number three nationally in solar energy installed, and our
APS energy mix is already 50 percent clean, with more improvements to
come. We also are on the cutting edge of advanced battery storage
technology, which has the potential to be a game-changer in clean
energy. And, other initiatives like increased support for electric
vehicles are on the way.”
Financial Outlook
For 2018, the Company continues to expect its consolidated earnings
guidance will be in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per diluted share on a
weather-normalized basis.
Looking ahead to 2019, the Company estimates its consolidated earnings
will be within a range of $4.75 to $4.95 per diluted share, and expects
to achieve a consolidated earned return on average common equity of more
than 9.5 percent.
Key factors and assumptions underlying the 2018 and 2019 outlook can be
found in the third-quarter 2018 earnings presentation slides on the
Company’s website at pinnaclewest.com/investors.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on our
current expectations, including statements regarding our earnings
guidance and financial outlook and goals. These forward-looking
statements are often identified by words such as “estimate,” “predict,”
“may,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “require,” “intend,” “assume,”
“project” and similar words. Because actual results may differ
materially from expectations, we caution readers not to place undue
reliance on these statements. A number of factors could cause future
results to differ materially from historical results, or from outcomes
currently expected or sought by Pinnacle West or APS. These factors
include, but are not limited to:
our ability to manage capital expenditures and operations and
maintenance costs while maintaining high reliability and customer
service levels;
variations in demand for electricity, including those due to weather,
seasonality, the general economy, customer and sales growth (or
decline), and the effects of energy conservation measures and
distributed generation;
power plant and transmission system performance and outages;
competition in retail and wholesale power markets;
regulatory and judicial decisions, developments and proceedings;
new legislation, ballot initiatives and regulation, including those
relating to environmental requirements, regulatory policy, nuclear
plant operations and potential deregulation of retail electric markets;
fuel and water supply availability;
our ability to achieve timely and adequate rate recovery of our costs,
including returns on and of debt and equity capital investment;
our ability to meet renewable energy and energy efficiency mandates
and recover related costs;
risks inherent in the operation of nuclear facilities, including spent
fuel disposal uncertainty;
current and future economic conditions in Arizona, including in real
estate markets;
the development of new technologies which may affect electric sales or
delivery;
the cost of debt and equity capital and the ability to access capital
markets when required;
environmental, economic and other concerns surrounding coal-fired
generation, including regulation of greenhouse gas emissions;
volatile fuel and purchased power costs;
the investment performance of the assets of our nuclear
decommissioning trust, pension, and other post-retirement benefit
plans and the resulting impact on future funding requirements;
the liquidity of wholesale power markets and the use of derivative
contracts in our business;
potential shortfalls in insurance coverage;
new accounting requirements or new interpretations of existing
requirements;
generation, transmission and distribution facility and system
conditions and operating costs;
the ability to meet the anticipated future need for additional
generation and associated transmission facilities in our region;
the willingness or ability of our counterparties, power plant
participants and power plant land owners to meet contractual or other
obligations or extend the rights for continued power plant operations;
and
restrictions on dividends or other provisions in our credit agreements
and Arizona Corporation Commission orders.
These and other factors are discussed in Risk Factors described in Part
1, Item 1A of the Pinnacle West/APS Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which readers should review
carefully before placing any reliance on our financial statements or
disclosures. Neither Pinnacle West nor APS assumes any obligation to
update these statements, even if our internal estimates change, except
as required by law.
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating Revenues
$
1,268,034
$
1,183,322
$
2,934,871
$
2,805,637
Operating Expenses
Fuel and purchased power
389,936
310,469
844,133
777,475
Operations and maintenance
246,545
230,839
780,624
677,895
Depreciation and amortization
145,971
133,912
436,232
387,278
Taxes other than income taxes
51,375
45,169
158,582
133,294
Other expenses
900
3,385
8,497
5,479
Total
834,727
723,774
2,228,068
1,981,421
Operating Income
433,307
459,548
706,803
824,216
Other Income (Deductions)
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
12,259
12,728
39,411
32,666
Pension and other postretirement non-service credits - net
12,449
6,534
37,314
19,601
Other income
6,958
1,091
17,541
2,055
Other expense
(5,063
)
(4,993
)
(12,063
)
(12,495
)
Total
26,603
15,360
82,203
41,827
Interest Expense
Interest charges
61,605
55,644
181,267
162,477
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
(5,913
)
(6,000
)
(18,959
)
(15,378
)
Total
55,692
49,644
162,308
147,099
Income Before Income Taxes
404,218
425,264
626,698
718,944
Income Taxes
84,333
144,319
127,107
237,497
Net Income
319,885
280,945
499,591
481,447
Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders
$
315,012
$
276,072
$
484,971
$
466,827
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
112,148
111,835
112,094
111,787
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
112,533
112,401
112,499
112,314
Earnings Per Weighted-Average Common Share Outstanding
Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
2.81
$
2.47
$
4.33
$
4.18
Net income attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
2.80
$
2.46
$
4.31
$
4.16
